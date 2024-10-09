MagazineBuy Print

Asian Table Tennis Championships 2024: Indian men’s team secures third consecutive medal

The Indian men’s table tennis team secured itself a third consecutive medal at the Asian Championships, defeating Kazakhstan 3-1 in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Published : Oct 09, 2024 18:52 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Harmeet Desai in action. (File Photo)
Harmeet Desai in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: RAGU R
infoIcon

Harmeet Desai in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: RAGU R

India men had won bronze in the previous two editions in 2023 and 2021.

India men had won bronze in the previous two editions in 2023 and 2021.

Prior to the men’s event, the women’s team lost to Japan 1-3 in the semifinal to end with a historic bronze.

The quarterfinal match started with World No. 60 Manav Thakkar, who upset Kazakhstan’s top-ranked player, World No. 41 Kirill Gerassimenko 3-0 (11-9, 11-7, 11-6).

Kazakhstan’s Alan Kurmangaliyev struck back swiftly, defeating Harmeet Desai 3-0 (11-6, 11-5, 11-8), levelling the tie at 1-1.

Veteran Sharath Kamal eased past Aidos Kenzhigulov 3-0 (11-4, 11-7, 12-10), restoring India’s lead at 2-1.

In the fourth game, Harmeet raced to a 6-1 lead, ultimately holding off a late comeback from Gerassimenko to win 3-2 (6-11, 11-9, 7-11, 11-8, 11-8) and seal India’s place in the semifinals, ensuring atleast a bronze medal.

This victory marks India’s seventh overall medal in the Asian Championships. India will play either Chinese Taipei or Japan in the semifinals on Thursday.

(With inputs from PTI)

