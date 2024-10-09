Asian Table Tennis Championships 2024: Indian men’s team secures third consecutive medal

The Indian men’s table tennis team secured itself a third consecutive medal at the Asian Championships, defeating Kazakhstan 3-1 in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.
India men had won bronze in the previous two editions in 2023 and 2021.
Prior to the men’s event, the women’s team lost to Japan 1-3 in the semifinal to end with a historic bronze.
The quarterfinal match started with World No. 60 Manav Thakkar, who upset Kazakhstan’s top-ranked player, World No. 41 Kirill Gerassimenko 3-0 (11-9, 11-7, 11-6).
Kazakhstan’s Alan Kurmangaliyev struck back swiftly, defeating Harmeet Desai 3-0 (11-6, 11-5, 11-8), levelling the tie at 1-1.
Veteran Sharath Kamal eased past Aidos Kenzhigulov 3-0 (11-4, 11-7, 12-10), restoring India’s lead at 2-1.
In the fourth game, Harmeet raced to a 6-1 lead, ultimately holding off a late comeback from Gerassimenko to win 3-2 (6-11, 11-9, 7-11, 11-8, 11-8) and seal India’s place in the semifinals, ensuring atleast a bronze medal.
This victory marks India’s seventh overall medal in the Asian Championships. India will play either Chinese Taipei or Japan in the semifinals on Thursday.
(With inputs from PTI)
