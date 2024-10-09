Hong Kong Cricket Sixes tournament schedule: Full list of matches, fixtures, dates, venues, timings

The Hong Kong Cricket Sixes tournament, returning for the first time since 2017, will be held from November 1 to 3 at the Tin Kwong Road Cricket Ground. The event will feature 12 nations, competing in six-a-side matches.

The 12 teams will be divided into four pools of three each, who will compete in a round-robin format. The top two teams in each group will qualify for the quarterfinals. While the winners of the quarterfinals will enter the Cup semifinals, the losers of the quarterfinals will compete in the Plate semifinals.

The bottom-placed team in each pool will play the Bowl Competition.

A total of 29 matches will be played in the three-day tournament.

A Women’s Exhibition Match will also be held on the final day of the tournament to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

NOVEMBER 1

South Africa vs Hong Kong (6 AM IST-6:55 AM IST)

England vs Nepal (6:55 AM IST-7:50 AM IST)

Pakistan vs UAE (7:50 AM IST-8:45 AM IST)

Sri Lanka vs Oman (8:45 AM IST-9:40 AM IST)

New Zealand vs Hong Kong (9:40 AM IST-10:35 AM IST)

Bangladesh vs Oman (10:35 AM IST-11:30 AM IST)

India vs Pakistan (11:30 AM IST-12:25 PM IST)

England vs Australia (12:25 PM IST-1:15 PM IST)

South Africa vs New Zealand (1:15 PM IST-2:10 PM IST)

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh (2:10 PM IST-3:05 PM IST)

NOVEMBER 2

Australia vs Nepal (6 AM IST-6:55 AM IST)

India vs UAE (6:55 AM IST-7:50 AM IST)

Bowl Match 1: A3 vs D3 (7:50 AM IST-8:45 AM IST)

Bowl Match 2: B3 vs C3 (8:45 AM IST-9:40 AM IST)

Quarterfinal 1: B1 vs A2 (9:40 AM IST-10:35 AM IST)

Quarterfinal 2: A1 vs C2 (10:35 AM IST-11:30 AM IST)

Bowl Match 3: A3 vs C3 (11:30 AM IST-12:25 PM IST)

Bowl Match 4: B3 vs D4 (12:25 PM IST-1:15 PM IST)

Quarterfinal 3: D1 vs B2 (1:15 PM IST-2:10 PM IST)

Quarterfinal 4: C1 vs D2 (2:10 PM IST-3:05 PM IST)

NOVEMBER 3

Bowl Match 5: A3 vs B3 (6 AM IST-6:55 AM IST)

Plate Semifinal 1: LQ1 vs LQ2 (6:55 AM IST-7:50 AM IST)

Plate Semifinal 2: LQ3 vs LQ4 (7:50 AM IST-8:45 AM IST)

Bowl Match 6: C3 vs D3 (8:45 AM IST-9:40 AM IST)

Semifinal 1: WQ1 vs WQ2 (10:20 AM IST-11:10 AM IST)

Semifinal 2: WQ3 vs WQ4 (11:10 AM IST-12:05 PM IST)

Bowl final (12:05 PM IST-12:55 PM IST)

Plate Final (12:55 PM IST-1:45 PM IST)

Cup Final (1:55 PM IST-2:45 PM IST)

HONG KONG SIXES 2024 POOL TABLE Pool A: South Africa (A1), New Zealand (A2), Hong Kong (A3) Pool B: Australia (B1), England (B2), Nepal (B3) Pool C: India (C1), Pakistan (C2), UAE (C3) Pool D: Sri Lanka (D1), Bangladesh (D2), Oman (D3)