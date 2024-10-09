MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Hong Kong Cricket Sixes tournament schedule: Full list of matches, fixtures, dates, venues, timings

The Hong Kong Cricket Sixes tournament, returning for the first time since 2017, will be held from November 1 to 3. The event will feature 12 nations, competing in six-a-side matches.

Published : Oct 09, 2024 19:19 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Ross Greer seen in action during the Hong Kong International Cricket Sixes tournament in Hong Kong.
FILE PHOTO: Ross Greer seen in action during the Hong Kong International Cricket Sixes tournament in Hong Kong. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Ross Greer seen in action during the Hong Kong International Cricket Sixes tournament in Hong Kong. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

The Hong Kong Cricket Sixes tournament, returning for the first time since 2017, will be held from November 1 to 3 at the Tin Kwong Road Cricket Ground. The event will feature 12 nations, competing in six-a-side matches.

The 12 teams will be divided into four pools of three each, who will compete in a round-robin format. The top two teams in each group will qualify for the quarterfinals. While the winners of the quarterfinals will enter the Cup semifinals, the losers of the quarterfinals will compete in the Plate semifinals.

The bottom-placed team in each pool will play the Bowl Competition.

A total of 29 matches will be played in the three-day tournament.

A Women’s Exhibition Match will also be held on the final day of the tournament to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

NOVEMBER 1

  • South Africa vs Hong Kong (6 AM IST-6:55 AM IST)
  • England vs Nepal (6:55 AM IST-7:50 AM IST)
  • Pakistan vs UAE (7:50 AM IST-8:45 AM IST)
  • Sri Lanka vs Oman (8:45 AM IST-9:40 AM IST)
  • New Zealand vs Hong Kong (9:40 AM IST-10:35 AM IST)
  • Bangladesh vs Oman (10:35 AM IST-11:30 AM IST)
  • India vs Pakistan (11:30 AM IST-12:25 PM IST)
  • England vs Australia (12:25 PM IST-1:15 PM IST)
  • South Africa vs New Zealand (1:15 PM IST-2:10 PM IST)
  • Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh (2:10 PM IST-3:05 PM IST)

NOVEMBER 2

  • Australia vs Nepal (6 AM IST-6:55 AM IST)
  • India vs UAE (6:55 AM IST-7:50 AM IST)
  • Bowl Match 1: A3 vs D3 (7:50 AM IST-8:45 AM IST)
  • Bowl Match 2: B3 vs C3 (8:45 AM IST-9:40 AM IST)
  • Quarterfinal 1: B1 vs A2 (9:40 AM IST-10:35 AM IST)
  • Quarterfinal 2: A1 vs C2 (10:35 AM IST-11:30 AM IST)
  • Bowl Match 3: A3 vs C3 (11:30 AM IST-12:25 PM IST)
  • Bowl Match 4: B3 vs D4 (12:25 PM IST-1:15 PM IST)
  • Quarterfinal 3: D1 vs B2 (1:15 PM IST-2:10 PM IST)
  • Quarterfinal 4: C1 vs D2 (2:10 PM IST-3:05 PM IST)

NOVEMBER 3

  • Bowl Match 5: A3 vs B3 (6 AM IST-6:55 AM IST)
  • Plate Semifinal 1: LQ1 vs LQ2 (6:55 AM IST-7:50 AM IST)
  • Plate Semifinal 2: LQ3 vs LQ4 (7:50 AM IST-8:45 AM IST)
  • Bowl Match 6: C3 vs D3 (8:45 AM IST-9:40 AM IST)
  • Semifinal 1: WQ1 vs WQ2 (10:20 AM IST-11:10 AM IST)
  • Semifinal 2: WQ3 vs WQ4 (11:10 AM IST-12:05 PM IST)
  • Bowl final (12:05 PM IST-12:55 PM IST)
  • Plate Final (12:55 PM IST-1:45 PM IST)
  • Cup Final (1:55 PM IST-2:45 PM IST)
HONG KONG SIXES 2024 POOL TABLE
Pool A: South Africa (A1), New Zealand (A2), Hong Kong (A3)
Pool B: Australia (B1), England (B2), Nepal (B3)
Pool C: India (C1), Pakistan (C2), UAE (C3)
Pool D: Sri Lanka (D1), Bangladesh (D2), Oman (D3)

Related Topics

Hong Kong

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I LIVE score: Nitish departs for 74; IND 148/3 vs BAN in 13 overs
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hong Kong Cricket Sixes tournament schedule: Full list of matches, fixtures, dates, venues, timings
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: IND 71/0 (9); Shafali, Smriti provide steady start vs SL
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Shafali Verma becomes second-fastest Indian to score 2000 T20I runs
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, October 9: Raja shines during the National weightlifting championships
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Hong Kong Cricket Sixes tournament schedule: Full list of matches, fixtures, dates, venues, timings
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND U-19 vs AUS U-19, 2nd Youth Test: Anmoljeet, Enaan spin India Under-19 to innings victory over Aussies
    Nigamanth P
  3. ICC T20I Rankings: Arshdeep Singh enters top 10, Jaiswal down to No. 5
    PTI
  4. India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I LIVE score: Nitish departs for 74; IND 148/3 vs BAN in 13 overs
    Team Sportstar
  5. Root goes past Cook to become England’s leading run-scorer in Tests
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I LIVE score: Nitish departs for 74; IND 148/3 vs BAN in 13 overs
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hong Kong Cricket Sixes tournament schedule: Full list of matches, fixtures, dates, venues, timings
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: IND 71/0 (9); Shafali, Smriti provide steady start vs SL
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Shafali Verma becomes second-fastest Indian to score 2000 T20I runs
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, October 9: Raja shines during the National weightlifting championships
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment