Indian sports wrap, October 9: Raja shines during the National weightlifting championships

WEIGHTLIFTING

Raja shines during the National weightlifting championships

M. Raja bettered his National record twice each in clean and jerk (159kg and 165kg) and total (283kg, 289kg) on his way to win the men’s 61kg crown in the National weightlifting championships on Wednesday.

Services’ Ch. Rishikanta Singh bettered the National record in snatch (new 124kg, old 121kg, T. Madhavan) while taking the silver.

The results (winners only): Men: 61kg: Elite: M. Raja (RSPB) snatch 124kg, clean and jerk 165kg (NR, Old, M. Raja, 158kg), total 289kg (NR, Old, 279kg, M. Raja); Junior: Golom Tinku (Aru) 117kg, 143kg, 260kg; Youth: V. Kishore (TN) 109kg, 134kg, 243kg; 67kg: Elite: Neelam Raju (RSPB) 133kg, 162kg, 295kg; Junior and Youth: Yash Khandagale (Mah) 129kg, 152kg, 281kg. Women: 55kg: Elite: S. Bindyarani (RSPB) 85kg, 110kg, 195kg; Junior and Youth: Mina Santa (Odi) 79kg, 97kg, 176kg;

- Team Sportstar

TENNIS

National sub-junior championship: Bawyasri overcomes Sangram

A.S.R. Bawyasri overcame second seed Ranjhana Sangram 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 in the under-14 girls pre-quarterfinals of the Fenesta National sub-junior tennis championship at the DLTA Complex on Wednesday.

Three other girls, Parthsarthi Mundhe, Deepshika Vinayagamurthy and Aahan emerged strong in reaching the quarterfinals of both the under-16 and 14 events.

In the boys section, Aaradhya Mhasde did well to make the quarterfinals of both the under-16 and 14 events.

The results (pre-quarterfinals):

Under-16 boys: Prateek Sheoran bt Kanishk Khathuria 1-6, 6-1, 6-4; Sumukh Marya bt Mahijeet Pradhan 3-6, 6-2, 6-3; Samarth Sahita bt Aditya Mor 6-1, 7-6(6); Ojas Mehlawat bt Mannan Agarwal 6-1, 6-1; Aaradhya Mhasde bt Veer Madam 7-6(2), 6-2; Karan Thapa bt M Diganth 6-2, 6-4; Aashravya Mehra bt Swaraaj Dhamdhere 6-3, 6-2; Armaan Walia bt Ahan Shetty 6-3, 6-1.

Under-16 girls: Angel Patel bt Sherry Sharma 6-4, 7-6(5); Saiyette Varadkar bt Aaradhya Meena 3-6, 6-3, 7-5; Aahan bt Aakruti Sonkusare 6-2, 6-4; Parthsarthi Mundhe bt Pehal Kharadkar 6-4, 7-6(1); Yashika Shokeen bt Shibani Gupte 6-3, 6-3; Savitha Bhuvneshwaran bt Akanksha Ghosh 6-2, 6-2; Aishwarya Jadhav bt Nainika Reddy 6-1, 3-1 (retired); Deepshika Vinayagamurthy bt Prachi Malik 6-0, 6-1.

Under-14 boys: Aaradhya Mhasde bt Abhinav Choudhari 6-0, 6-1; Aahan Mishra bt Aarav Jakhar 6-2, 6-3; Fazal Ali Meer bt Aarav Dhekial 6-2, 6-2; Praneeth Doragari bt Pradyesh Shelke 7-6(3), 6-3; Daksh Patil bt Vivaan Mirdha 6-4, 6-2; Vivaan Bidasaria bt Rishi Yadav 6-3, 6-3; Raghav Sarode bt Yashwin Dahiya 6-2, 6-2; Varad Undre bt Ishaan Yadlapalli 6-4, 6-3.

Under-14 girls: Aahan bt Pooja Nagraj 6-1, 6-1; Aaradhya Meena bt Aashi Kashyap 6-2, 6-3; Avipsha Dehury bt Khushi Kadian 7-5, 6-2; Harsha Orunganti bt Sanmitha Lokesh 6-3, 6-2; Jensi Khanabar bt Miraya Agrawal 6-2, 6-1; Parthsarthi Mundhe bt Adya Chaurasia 6-0, 6-0; Deepshika Vinayagamurthy bt Shibani Gupte 6-2, 6-0; A.S.R. Bawyasri bt Ranjhana Sangram 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Challenger tennis tournament: Rithvik Bollipalli and Arjun Kadhe cruise

Rithvik Bollipalli and Arjun Kadhe outplayed Francis Alcantara and Yu Hsiou Hsu 6-0, 6-1 in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the $164,000 Challenger tennis tournament in Hangzhou, China, on Wednesday.

In the Challenger in Roanne, France, Sriram Balaji and Aleksandr Nedovyesov scored a thrilling 4-6, 6-1, [13-11] victory over Geoffrey Blancaneaux and Tristan Lamasine in the doubles pre-quarterfinals.

The results:

$164,000 Challenger, Hangzhou, China Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Alex Bolt & Adam Walton (Aus) bt Toshihide Matsui (Jpn) & Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-3, 6-2; Rithvik Bollipalli & Arjun Kadhe bt Francis Alcantara (Phi) & Yu Hsiou Hsu (Tpe) 6-0, 6-1.

€148,625 Challenger, Valencia, Spain Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan & Vijay Sundar Prashanth bt Vasil Kirkov & Emilio Nava (USA) 6-3, 6-4.

€120,950 Challenger, Roanne, France Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Sriram Balaji & Aleksandr Nedovyesov (Kaz) bt Geoffrey Blancaneaux & Tristan Lamasine (Fra) 4-6, 6-1, [13-11].

$25,000 ITF men, Kampala, Uganda

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Yuvan Nandal bt Petr Iamachkine (Per) 3-6, 6-3, 6-2; Gregor Ramskogler (Aut) bt Maan Kesharwani 6-4, 6-3; Nitin Kumar Sinha bt Rishi Reddy 4-6, 6-2, 6-3; Siddharth Vishwakarma bt Etienne Niyigena (Rwa) 7-6(2), 6-2; Karan Singh bt Albert Njogu (Ken) 6-3, 6-4.

$25,000 ITF women, Bakersfield, USA Singles (first round): Sahaja Yamalapalli bt Lily Fairclough (Aus) 7-6(4), 6-1.

$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia Singles (first round): Marija Semenistaja (Lat) bt Aaddi Gupta 6-2, 5-7, 6-3.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

ITF Women’s World Tour: Lakshmiprabha stuns sixth-seed Soha

Qualifier Lakshmiprabha Arunkumar of Tamil Nadu stunned sixth-seeded local girl Soha Sadiq in the first round of the ITF Women’s World Tour event on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old, who was handpicked by the TN Tennis Association into their ‘Next Level’ programme, outplayed seasoned Soha 6-2, 6-2 to set up a second-round meeting with compatriot Yashaswini Panwar.

Coming into this event on the back of a doubles triumph at the Nationals last week, Soha struggled with her serve and committed far too many errors to play straight into Lakshmiprabha’s hands.

The Chennai girl capitalised on the chances to seal her first win in three attempts at the senior level.

However, fourth seed Riya Bhatia sailed smoothly into second round, beating Karnataka’s Kashvi Sunil 6-3, 7-5.

Results (Round 1, Indians unless mentioned):

Singles: Pooja Ingale beat Abhaya Vemuri 6-4, 6-3; Tanisha Kashyap beat Sejal Gopal Bhutada 6-4, 6-1; Yashaswini Panwar beat Apurva Vemuri 7-5, 6-2; Lakshmiprabha Arunkumar beat 6-Soha Sadiq 6-2, 6-2; Kaili Demi Teso (Japan) beat Saumya Vig 6-1, 6-1; Polina Kaibekova (Russia) beat Kashish Bhatia 6-0, 2-6, 7-5; 4-Riya Bhatia beat Kashvi Sunil 6-3, 7-5; Harshini N Nagaraj beat Aditi Rawat 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.

Doubles: Smriti Bhasin/ Elena Jamshidi (Denmark) beat Sonal Patil/ Prisha Vyas (USA) 6-4, 6-4; Diva Bhatia/ Sai Samhitha beat Naomi Hagi (Hong Kong)/ Kaili Demi Teso (Japan) 4-6, 6-3, 10-4; 2-Humera Baharmus/ Pooja Ingale beat Yashaswini Panwar/ Vanshita Pathania 7-6 (10-8), 6-4.

-PTI

HOCKEY

Nehru sub-junior hockey tournament: Guru Gobind Singh Sports College beats Lalpani Government High School

Guru Gobind Singh Sports College, Lucknow, bounced back from being down 0-2 to beat Lalpani Government High School, Jiribam, Manipur, 4-2 in a super league match of the Steelbird 41st Nehru sub-junior hockey tournament at the Shivaji Stadium on Wednesday.

Vishal struck twice in the first 10 minutes to put the Manipur team 2-0 ahead, but Krishna Venvanshi (2), Ajay Yadav and Rayyan Khan ensured victory for the Lucknow team.

The results (superleague):

MPHA, Bhopal, 3 (Love, Ashwani Patel, Vivek Kumar) bt SD Sr. Secondary School, Narwana, Jind, 1 (Monu).

Naval Tata Academy, Jamshedpur, 13 (Sabian Kiro 4, Afridi 2, Amit Kongari 2, Karan Kumar 2, Ashish Purti 2, Sanjeev Bhengra) bt Government Middle School, Kawnpui, Mizoram, 0.

Guru Gobind Singh Sports College, Lucknow, 4 (Krishna Venvanshi 2, Ajay Yadav, Rayyan Khan) bt Lalpani Govt.High School, Jiribam, Manipur, 2 (Vishal).

-Kamesh Srinivasan

FOOTBALL

Tamil Nadu qualify for main rounds in Sr Women’s National

Former champions Tamil Nadu qualified for the main rounds of the 29th Senior Women’s National Football Championship from Group A, defeating Himachal Pradesh 1-0 on Wednesday.

While three teams, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Goa finished on six points from three matches. Tamil Nadu made the grade on head-to-head basis between the three teams.

Midfielder and captain Kaviya Pakkirisamy scored the all-important goal in the 29th minute of the match.

The victory allowed Tamil Nadu to finish with six points from three matches, while Himachal were left empty-handed after losing all three matches.

In the other match of the group, hosts Kerala ended Goa’s aspirations with a 2-0 win.

Both goals came in the second half through Manasa K (penalty, 53’) and Aleena Tony (90+4’).

-PTI