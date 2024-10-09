MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

Uttarakhand to host National Games from Jan 28 next year: IOA

Uttarakhand has also expressed the desire to host the National Winter Games and Usha is “eagerly” looking forward to “receiving a firm proposal” from the state.

Published : Oct 09, 2024 15:27 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
The previous edition of the Games was organised in Goa last year. (Representative Image)
The previous edition of the Games was organised in Goa last year. (Representative Image) | Photo Credit: Marc Atkins
infoIcon

The previous edition of the Games was organised in Goa last year. (Representative Image) | Photo Credit: Marc Atkins

The 38th edition of the National Games will be held in Uttarakhand from January 28 to February 14 next year, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) announced on Wednesday, saying that the schedule is subject to approval from its General Assembly later this month.

The IOA General Assembly is scheduled to be held on October 25.

“We are thrilled to bring the National Games to Uttarakhand, a state that has shown remarkable enthusiasm and commitment to hosting this prestigious event,” IOA president PT Usha said in a press release.

“The Games provide a vital platform for athletes from all over the country to showcase their talents and continue their journey toward international sporting success,” she added.

Uttarakhand has also expressed the desire to host the National Winter Games and Usha is “eagerly” looking forward to “receiving a firm proposal” from the state.

READ | India squad for Asian Cross Country announced

The Games will feature competitions in 38 sports and over 10,000 athletes, officials, and coaches are expected to participate.

“We are committed to delivering a world-class sporting experience. The National Games will not only be a celebration of sports but also a showcase of Uttarakhand’s rich culture and hospitality,” Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said.

The previous edition of the Games was organised in Goa last year. Maharashtra claimed the top spot with a whopping 228 medals, including 80 gold.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Uttarakhand to host National Games from Jan 28 next year: IOA
    PTI
  2. South Africa vs Scotland LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: SA wins the toss, elects to bat first
    Team Sportstar
  3. India women’s team wins historic bronze medal at Asian Table Tennis Championships 2024
    Team Sportstar
  4. PAK vs ENG 1st Test, Day 3 LIVE score: Root, Brook century stand takes England past 350 at Tea
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Sri Lanka, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs SL head-to-head record; most runs, wickets, stats ahead of match today
    Team Sportstar
