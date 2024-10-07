MagazineBuy Print

India squad for Asian Cross Country announced

Gulveer will have the company of his training partner Kartik Kumar along with Abhishek Pal and Arun Rathod.

Published : Oct 07, 2024 13:42 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Gulveer Singh celebrates after winning the 2023 Asian Games bronze medal in 10,000m.
India’s Gulveer Singh celebrates after winning the 2023 Asian Games bronze medal in 10,000m. | Photo Credit: PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak
infoIcon

India’s Gulveer Singh celebrates after winning the 2023 Asian Games bronze medal in 10,000m. | Photo Credit: PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak

Gulveer Singh, the Asian Games bronze medallist in 10,000m, will be among the eight-member elite Indian team which will compete in the Asian Cross Country event, to be held in Hong Kong on October 20.

Gulveer, who recently improved his 5,000m National Record by clocking 13:11.82 in the World Athletics Continental Tour in Japan, will have the company of his training partner Kartik Kumar along with Abhishek Pal and Arun Rathod.

The team will also compete in the South Asian Cross Country event in Islamabad, Pakistan, on November 24.

“The participation of the athletes in the South Asian Cross Country will be subject to fitness. If any athlete is unfit, he/she will be dropped,” said Athletics Federation of India (AFI) president Adille Sumariwalla.

SQUAD
Elite: Men: Gulveer Singh, Karthik Kumar, Abhishek Pal, Arun Rathod; Women: Ankita, Seema, Sanjivani Jadhav, Sonika.
Junior: Men: Amardeep Pal, Kripashankar Yadav, Vinod Singh, Gaurav Bhaskar Bhosale; Women: Ekta Dey, Sunita Devi, Shilpa Dhiora, Prachi Ankush Devkar.

