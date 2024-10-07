Gulveer Singh, the Asian Games bronze medallist in 10,000m, will be among the eight-member elite Indian team which will compete in the Asian Cross Country event, to be held in Hong Kong on October 20.
Gulveer, who recently improved his 5,000m National Record by clocking 13:11.82 in the World Athletics Continental Tour in Japan, will have the company of his training partner Kartik Kumar along with Abhishek Pal and Arun Rathod.
The team will also compete in the South Asian Cross Country event in Islamabad, Pakistan, on November 24.
“The participation of the athletes in the South Asian Cross Country will be subject to fitness. If any athlete is unfit, he/she will be dropped,” said Athletics Federation of India (AFI) president Adille Sumariwalla.
SQUAD
