Shafali Verma became the second-fastest Indian women to score 2000 T20I runs during the T20 World Cup 2024 match against Sri Lanka in Dubai on Wednesday.
The Indian opener took 83 innings to reach the milestone, second-best to Mithali Raj’s 70. Smriti Mandhana sits in third position, scoring 2000 runs in 84 innings.
MORE TO FOLLOW
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I LIVE score: Nitish scores fifty, rebuilds with Rinku; IND 122/3 vs BAN in 12 overs
- India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: IND 61/0 (8); Shafali, Smriti provide steady start vs SL
- Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Shafali Verma becomes second-fastest Indian to score 2000 T20I runs
- Indian sports wrap, October 9: Raja shines during the National weightlifting championships
- Odisha FC loses 1-3 to Ho Chi Minh City in AFC Women’s Champions League
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE