Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Shafali Verma becomes second-fastest Indian to score 2000 T20I runs

Shafali got to the mark in 83 innings during the match against Sri Lanka on Wednesday. Mithali Raj is the fastest, managing the feat in 70 innings.

Published : Oct 09, 2024 19:45 IST , Chennai - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India Women’s Shafali Verma in action during the Group A match against United Arab Emirates Women in the Womens Asia Cup T20, 2024.
FILE PHOTO: India Women’s Shafali Verma in action during the Group A match against United Arab Emirates Women in the Womens Asia Cup T20, 2024. | Photo Credit: BCCI- X
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India Women’s Shafali Verma in action during the Group A match against United Arab Emirates Women in the Womens Asia Cup T20, 2024. | Photo Credit: BCCI- X

