Shafali Verma became the second-fastest Indian women to score 2000 T20I runs during the T20 World Cup 2024 match against Sri Lanka in Dubai on Wednesday.

The Indian opener took 83 innings to reach the milestone, second-best to Mithali Raj’s 70. Smriti Mandhana sits in third position, scoring 2000 runs in 84 innings.

MORE TO FOLLOW