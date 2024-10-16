MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Serena Williams has benign cyst removed from neck

The retired tennis star posted on social media that she found a lump on her neck in May, had an MRI exam, and was told she didn’t need to get it removed if she didn’t want to.

Published : Oct 16, 2024 19:04 IST , NEW YORK - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Serena Williams during her third round match against Danielle Rose Collins of the U.S.
Serena Williams during her third round match against Danielle Rose Collins of the U.S. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
infoIcon

Serena Williams during her third round match against Danielle Rose Collins of the U.S. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Serena Williams says she had a benign branchial cyst “the size of a small grapefruit” removed from her neck and “all is OK.”

The retired tennis star, who turned 43 last month, posted on Wednesday on social media that she found a lump on her neck in May, had an MRI exam, and was told she didn’t need to get it removed if she didn’t want to. So she didn’t then, “but it kept growing,” Williams said.

After more tests, including a biopsy that was negative for cancer, Williams said, her doctors said she should have a procedure.

She showed video of herself in a hospital bed and wrote: “So this is me removing it. I am feeling so grateful, and fortunate everything worked out, and most of all I’m healthy.” In a separate social media post, she said she is “still recovering, but getting better. Health always comes first.”

READ: AITA announces 2025 calendar: 13 Tournaments lined up between January and March 2025

Williams announced her retirement — famously eschewing that term and saying instead she was “evolving” away from professional tennis — shortly before playing in the 2022 U.S. Open, her last tournament.

She won 23 Grand Slam titles in singles, the most by a woman in the sport’s professional era, and another 14 in doubles with her older sister Venus. Serena Williams spent more than 300 weeks at No. 1 in the WTA rankings and collected four Olympic gold medals.

Related Topics

Serena Williams

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serena Williams has benign cyst removed from neck
    PTI
  2. PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test: England stumbles to 239-6 after Duckett’s century on Day 2
    AP
  3. PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Brook, Stokes fall in succession after Duckett hundred puts England on track
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports wrap, October 16: Sukant Kadam to compete in Inclusive Games in Madrid
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kho Kho World Cup 2025 to be held in New Delhi from January 13 to 19
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Serena Williams has benign cyst removed from neck
    PTI
  2. AITA announces 2025 calendar: 13 Tournaments lined up between January and March 2025
    Team Sportstar
  3. AITA requests High Court to announce election results
    Team Sportstar
  4. Kyrgios vows to ‘shut up’ doubters with December comeback
    AFP
  5. Shanghai Masters: Djokovic sees silver lining despite losing to Sinner
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serena Williams has benign cyst removed from neck
    PTI
  2. PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test: England stumbles to 239-6 after Duckett’s century on Day 2
    AP
  3. PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Brook, Stokes fall in succession after Duckett hundred puts England on track
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports wrap, October 16: Sukant Kadam to compete in Inclusive Games in Madrid
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kho Kho World Cup 2025 to be held in New Delhi from January 13 to 19
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment