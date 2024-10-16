MagazineBuy Print

Six Kings Slam: Preview, format, players, prize money and live streaming info

Here is everything you need to know about the Six Kings Slam, an exhibition tennis tournament set to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Published : Oct 16, 2024 19:20 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Rafael Nadal.
FILE PHOTO: Rafael Nadal. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Rafael Nadal. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Six Kings Slam is an exhibition tournament set to be held at The Venue, Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from October 16 to 19.

The tournament will feature 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, 22-time Major winner Rafael Nadal, current World No. 1 Jannik Sinner, World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz, World No. 5 Daniil Medvedev and World No. 14 Holger Rune.

Schedule

October 16: Quarterfinal - Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner - 10PM IST

October 16: Quarterfinal - Carlos Alcaraz vs Holger Rune - Not before 11:30PM IST

October 17: Semifinal - Novak Djokovic vs. Daniil Medvedev/Jannik Sinner - 10PM IST

October 17: Semifinal - Rafael Nadal vs Carlos Alcaraz/Holger Rune - Not before 11:30PM IST

October 19: Third-place match - 10PM IST

October 19: Final - Not before 11:30PM IST

READ | Rafael Nadal, the matador, set to leave the arena at last

Prize money

Each of the six players is guaranteed a minimum prize of $1,500,000 USD, with the winner taking home the largest prize in sport’s history, $6,000,000 USD. It is almost double the prize money for a Grand Slam champion.

Why there is no match on October 18?

According to an ATP rule, the players cannot play for three straight days in an exhibition event. So, October 18 has been kept as a ‘rest day.’

Will there be any ranking points?

Since it is not an ATP-sanctioned event, there will be no ranking points on offer for the players.

Live streaming info

The tournament will be broadcast for free on DAZN.

