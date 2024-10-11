The setbacks never stopped. Neither did the comebacks. Rafael Nadal continued to fight till the body broke down. And then, some more!

Even the greatest athletes must eventually yield to the toll their bodies endure over a remarkable career. As incredible as it is to think, considering how Nadal bore the weight of every bruise and still triumphed on the court like a true champion, even he is not immune to time’s relentless wear and tear.

At 38, Nadal, the father of a two-year-old, is ready for one last dance. Wearing the iconic red and yellow at the Davis Cup Finals on home soil next month, the 22-time Grand Slam champion will bid farewell to professional tennis.

In a 23-year-long career, the left-handed Mallorcan maverick dazzled the spectators and dazed the opponents. From unbelievable court coverage to unleashing the banana-like forehands for the tightest of the winners, he played a different kind of game which has inspired many of the current players.

The style of play, which at first seemed ugly and unsustainable, but developed, over time, an aesthetic value of its own. What made it even more special was the contrast with that of one of his greatest rivals.

As the world moved on from the Samprases and the Agassis in the early 2000s, a new star had already stepped into the spotlight in the form of a certain Roger Federer.

The Swiss maestro seemed destined to rule the tennis courts all over the world with his immaculate footwork and pristine shotmaking. And he did, retiring in 2022 with 20 Majors to his name. But the presence of an unconventional Nadal stopped him from winning a lot more than that.

The ‘Fedal’ rivalry lived up to its hype with epic clashes such as the Wimbledon 2008 final under the fading light at the All England Club and kept producing many more till the duo’s 40th and final meeting at the same venue 11 years later.

The introduction of Novak Djokovic, who has outdone the duo technically as well as statistically, in this equation was a pleasant surprise and helped in bringing what is now fondly referred to as ‘The Big Three’ Era.

When it comes to Nadal’s statistics, the proof of his biggest success stands next to the new “general public” entrance gate and the Jardin des Mousquetaires at Roland Garros in Paris - a steel statue of the Spaniard himself.

From his debut in 2005 to his last appearance at the clay Major in 2024, he lifted the coveted Coupe des Mousquetaires 14 times, more than anyone has ever managed at a single Slam. With every passing year, his pre-match introduction gave the impression of a higher authority’s arrival.

And once the chair umpire said ‘play,’ this ‘King of Clay’ showed perseverance and tenacity, much to the delight of the French crowd.

Ahead of last year’s French Open, the 13th time (the list ends at 18) when he was forced to miss a Slam due to injury, Nadal had mentioned that 2024 could be his last year and his idea was to enjoy and travel to all the tournaments where he felt happy.

The fans thronged to Barcelona, Madrid, Rome and Paris this year, to get a glimpse of him on his farewell tour. His last Olympics, right from being one of the torch bearers at the opening ceremony to playing doubles with successor Carlos Alcaraz, and his 60th and final meeting with Djokovic, was an added bonus.

Twenty years after helping Spain win the Davis Cup with his triumph over Andy Roddick, Nadal will be there for his country one last time. In 2004, he was a promising prospect. In 2024, the whole world will witness the farewell of a living legend.