Chile 1-1 Brazil Live Score, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: CHI v BRA updates - Igor Jesus scores equaliser just before half-time

Check Sportstar’s live updates of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier between Chile and Brazil, taking place at the Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos in Santiago.

Updated : Oct 11, 2024 06:19 IST

Team Sportstar
Chile’s Eduardo Vargas celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 South American Qualifier against Brazil at Estadio Nacional de Chile on Thursday in Santiago, Chile.
Chile’s Eduardo Vargas celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 South American Qualifier against Brazil at Estadio Nacional de Chile on Thursday in Santiago, Chile. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
lightbox-info

Chile’s Eduardo Vargas celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 South American Qualifier against Brazil at Estadio Nacional de Chile on Thursday in Santiago, Chile. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Follow Sportstar’s live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier between Chile and Brazil, taking place at the Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos in Santiago.

  • October 11, 2024 06:17
    GOAL
    45’ EQUALISER FOR BRAZIL!!!!

    IGOR JESUS SCORES!!!!! Great move down the right flank by Savinho to take the ball inside the box. Chips it to near post from where Jesus directs it to the far corner with his head. 

  • October 11, 2024 06:12
    43’

    Closing stages of the first half and Chile continues to lead courtesy the early goal from Vargas.

  • October 11, 2024 06:10
    YELLOW CARD
    40’

    Foul on Raphinha on the right side near the Chilean box by Galdames. Free kick in a promising position for Brazil.

  • October 11, 2024 06:09
    38’

    78 per cent possession with Brazil but still, no shots on target for the five-time world champion.

  • October 11, 2024 06:05
    34’

    Frustrating look on the face of Brazilian coach Dorival Jr. as his team has failed to create any good chance so far. A slow start meant that it fell behind even before it could find its footing in the game.

  • October 11, 2024 06:01
    30’

    Foul by Galdames on Savinho inside the Chilean half. Free kick to Brazil.

  • October 11, 2024 05:59
    28’

    CLOSE!!!! Swift move by Brazil down the left flank before the cross comes in and Chile’s Maripan heads it behind for a corner. It was awfully close to being an own goal.

  • October 11, 2024 05:56
    25’

    Brazil starting to string a few good passes but the Chilean defence stays strong and hence, no shot on target from the visitor.

  • October 11, 2024 05:51
    21’

    Handball from Andre near the centre circle. Chance from Chile to build something from here.

  • October 11, 2024 05:49
    18’

    A misplaced pass by Andre near his own box almost costs Brazil as the ball could have easily gone to Vargas who was lurking nearby.

  • October 11, 2024 05:47
    CORNER
    15’

    Rodrygo takes a shot from inside the box but it is deflected by a red shirt. First corner kick for Brazil. Raphinha takes it and Cortes palms it away.

  • October 11, 2024 05:46
    13’

    A long-range effort from Osorio but it is off target and Ederson lets it go behind for a goal kick.

  • October 11, 2024 05:40
    CORNER
    9’

    Two quick corner kicks for Chile. One from either side. However, no harm done to the Brazilian goal as Loyola’s attempted volley post a rebound sails way over the bar.

  • October 11, 2024 05:38
    7’

    Pressure on Brazil straight away. A bright start for the host.

  • October 11, 2024 05:36
    YELLOW CARD
    3’

    Lucas Paqueta receives a yellow card for a challenge on Osorio.

  • October 11, 2024 05:33
    GOAL
    2’ GOAL!!!!!!!! Vargas gives Chile 1-0 lead

    Vargas scores!!!!! First cross of the game, from the right flank by Felipe Loyola and Eduardo Vargas’ at the far post header is good enough to beat the Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson. 

  • October 11, 2024 05:31
    KICK OFF!!!

    Brazil, in yellow and white, to play from left to right while Chile, in red and blue, to play from right to left in the first half.

  • October 11, 2024 05:28
    Here we go!

    Live visuals from the Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos in Santiago where both teams are ready for this important clash.

  • October 11, 2024 05:21
    In case you’re wondering who Igor Jesus is, we’ve got you covered!

    Who is Igor Jesus, the Brazilian forward who is set to debut in the World Cup qualifier match against Chile?

    Centre-forward Igor Jesus is set to make his international debut for Brazil in its FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match against Chile on Friday.

  • October 11, 2024 05:12
    Where are both teams placed in the points table?

    Five-time world champion Brazil is placed fifth amongst 10 teams in the South American (CONMEBOL) Qualifiers with 10 points in eight games, having lost the last four of them. On the other hand, Chile is second-last with five points.

  • October 11, 2024 05:08
    Starting lineups

    Brazil: Ederson (GK), Oliveira, Gabriel, Marquinhos, Danilo, Paqueta, Andre, Savinho, Rodrygo, Raphinha, Igor Jesus

    Chile: Cortes (GK), Loyola, Kuscevic, Maripan, Galdames, Valdes, Pavez, Echeverria, Osorio, Davila, Vargas

  • October 11, 2024 05:01
    When and where to watch?

    The FIFA World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Chile can be streamed live on Fancode from 5:30AM IST.

  • October 11, 2024 05:01
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the FIFA World Cup qualifier between Chile and Brazil, set to be played in Santiago.

Related Topics

FIFA World Cup 2026 /

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers /

Brazil /

Chile

