Forest’s owner Marinakis’ appeal over spitting misconduct dismissed

An appeal board has dismissed Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis’ appeal on Monday in relation to misconduct which alleged him spitting towards match officials during the Premier League fixture against Fulham, the Football Association said.

The FA handed Marinakis a five-match stadium ban last month for improper behaviour during Forest’s 1-0 home loss to Fulham on Sept. 28.

Marinakis appealed having been found guilty by a regulatory commission for spitting towards match officials around the tunnel area after fulltime.

The commission explained the reason for Marinakis’ ban earlier, saying there was “no excuse” for such an “an egregious display of disrespectful behaviour” that could “fuel disrespect towards match officials”.