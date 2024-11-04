MagazineBuy Print

Forest’s owner Marinakis’ appeal over spitting misconduct dismissed

The FA handed Marinakis a five-match stadium ban last month for improper behaviour during Forest’s 1-0 home loss to Fulham on Sept. 28.

Published : Nov 04, 2024 22:51 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Board has dismissed Evangelos Marinakis’ appeal.
FILE PHOTO: Board has dismissed Evangelos Marinakis’ appeal. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Board has dismissed Evangelos Marinakis’ appeal. | Photo Credit: AP

An appeal board has dismissed Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis’ appeal on Monday in relation to misconduct which alleged him spitting towards match officials during the Premier League fixture against Fulham, the Football Association said.

The FA handed Marinakis a five-match stadium ban last month for improper behaviour during Forest’s 1-0 home loss to Fulham on Sept. 28.

Marinakis appealed having been found guilty by a regulatory commission for spitting towards match officials around the tunnel area after fulltime.

The commission explained the reason for Marinakis’ ban earlier, saying there was “no excuse” for such an “an egregious display of disrespectful behaviour” that could “fuel disrespect towards match officials”.

Related Topics

Fulham /

Nottingham Forest /

Premier League 2024-25

