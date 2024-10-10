Novak Djokovic reacts to Rafael Nadal’s retirement announcement: ‘Thank you for pushing me to the very limit’

Novak Djokovic on Thursday shared a heartfelt message in response to tennis legend Rafael Nadal’s retirement announcement.

In a post on social media, Djokovic wished Nadal the “best possible farewell in Malaga with Davis Cup team of Spain.“

“You have inspired millions of children to start playing tennis and I think that’s probably greatest achievement anyone can wish for. Your tenacity, dedication, and fighting spirit is going to be taught for decades. Your legacy will live forever,” Djokovic wrote.

“Only you know what you had to endure to become icon of tennis and sport in general. Thank you for pushing me to the very limit so many times in our rivalry that has impacted me the most as a player,” he added.

ALSO READ | Roger Federer reacts to Rafael Nadal’s retirement announcement: ‘Hoped this day would never come!

Nadal, the 38-year-old Spaniard, will finish his career with 22 Grand Slam titles, the second most amongst men after Djokovic (24) in the Open Era.

Nadal and Djokovic have faced each other 60 times in the past, with the Serbian coming out on top on 31 occasions. Notably, Nadal made history as the most decorated player in French Open history after beating Djokovic in the 2012 final.

The last time they met was in the second round of the men’s singles event at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where Djokovic won 6-1, 6-4.

Nadal will play his last tournament at the Davis Cup finals in Malaga in November.