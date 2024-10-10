MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Novak Djokovic reacts to Rafael Nadal’s retirement announcement: ‘Thank you for pushing me to the very limit’

Nadal will finish his career with 22 Grand Slam titles, the second most amongst men after Djokovic (24) in the Open Era.

Published : Oct 10, 2024 21:50 IST , Chennai - 4 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic met earlier this year in the Paris 2024 Olympics men’s singles match where the Serbian won 6-1, 6-4.
Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic met earlier this year in the Paris 2024 Olympics men’s singles match where the Serbian won 6-1, 6-4. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic met earlier this year in the Paris 2024 Olympics men’s singles match where the Serbian won 6-1, 6-4. | Photo Credit: AP

Novak Djokovic on Thursday shared a heartfelt message in response to tennis legend Rafael Nadal’s retirement announcement.

In a post on social media, Djokovic wished Nadal the “best possible farewell in Malaga with Davis Cup team of Spain.“

“You have inspired millions of children to start playing tennis and I think that’s probably greatest achievement anyone can wish for. Your tenacity, dedication, and fighting spirit is going to be taught for decades. Your legacy will live forever,” Djokovic wrote.

“Only you know what you had to endure to become icon of tennis and sport in general. Thank you for pushing me to the very limit so many times in our rivalry that has impacted me the most as a player,” he added.

ALSO READ | Roger Federer reacts to Rafael Nadal’s retirement announcement: ‘Hoped this day would never come!

Nadal, the 38-year-old Spaniard, will finish his career with 22 Grand Slam titles, the second most amongst men after Djokovic (24) in the Open Era.

Nadal and Djokovic have faced each other 60 times in the past, with the Serbian coming out on top on 31 occasions. Notably, Nadal made history as the most decorated player in French Open history after beating Djokovic in the 2012 final.

The last time they met was in the second round of the men’s singles event at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where Djokovic won 6-1, 6-4.

Nadal will play his last tournament at the Davis Cup finals in Malaga in November.

Related stories

Related Topics

Rafael Nadal /

Novak Djokovic

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies thrashes Bangladesh by eight wickets
    PTI
  2. FIFA Asian World Cup 2026 qualifiers: South Korea beats Jordan 2-0; Uzbekistan held to goalless draw by Iran
    Reuters
  3. Bangladesh vs West Indies highlights, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: WI beats BAN by eight wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ancy wears a new hat to help sister Anjali
    Stan Rayan
  5. Novak Djokovic reacts to Rafael Nadal’s retirement announcement: ‘Thank you for pushing me to the very limit’
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Novak Djokovic reacts to Rafael Nadal’s retirement announcement: ‘Thank you for pushing me to the very limit’
    Team Sportstar
  2. Shanghai Masters 2024: Machac knocks out Alcaraz, sets up semifinal against Sinner
    AFP
  3. Nadal retirement: Best quotes from the Spanish tennis legend
    AFP
  4. Roger Federer reacts to Rafael Nadal’s retirement announcement: ‘Hoped this day would never come!’
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wuhan Open 2024: Gauff building momentum, US Open finalist Pegula out
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies thrashes Bangladesh by eight wickets
    PTI
  2. FIFA Asian World Cup 2026 qualifiers: South Korea beats Jordan 2-0; Uzbekistan held to goalless draw by Iran
    Reuters
  3. Bangladesh vs West Indies highlights, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: WI beats BAN by eight wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ancy wears a new hat to help sister Anjali
    Stan Rayan
  5. Novak Djokovic reacts to Rafael Nadal’s retirement announcement: ‘Thank you for pushing me to the very limit’
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment