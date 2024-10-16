AITA requests High Court to announce election results

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) on Monday filed an application to the Delhi High Court, requesting the sealed cover containing the results of the elections held at the Annual General Meeting be opened.

The court is hearing a petition, filed by former India players Somdev Devvarman and Purav Raja, into Sports Code violations by the federation. Devvarman and Raja had sought a stay on the elections held on September 28.

AITA and the Sports Ministry have two more weeks to file their response to the writ petition.

While the court did not stay the elections, it issued an order according to which, “The Election shall remain subject to the outcome of the instant writ petition. Let the result of the Election be placed in a sealed cover by the Election Officer, meaning thereby, the result of the Election shall not be published.”

The matter will next be heard on November 25.