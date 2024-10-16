Kho Kho World Cup 2025 to be held in New Delhi from January 13 to 19

The Kho Kho World Cup 2025 will take place from January 13 to 19 at the IGI Stadium in New Delhi, announced the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) on Wednesday.

The tournament will feature 24 nations, with both men’s and women’s teams competing for world supremacy. The championship structure includes 16 men’s and 16 women’s teams, setting the stage for an intense battle.

KKFI President Shri Sudhanshu Mittal stated, “Kho Kho is a sport from our country’s soil. We are very proud to bring this sport to the mat. A big thank you to the federation, which has worked hard to ensure that Kho Kho becomes an international sport. We first brought the sport to its fans through the Ultimate Kho Kho League, and now it is time to take things to the next level with the First Kho Kho World Cup.”

Ahead of the World Cup, the KKFI plans to promote the sport in 200 elite schools across 10 cities. The federation will also run a membership drive for school students, aiming to register at least 5 million players before the World Cup.