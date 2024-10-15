England vs West Indies Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup: ENG 84/3 (13 overs); Knight retires hurt

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the England vs West Indies Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Group B match being played at the Dubai International Stadium.
England: Maia Bouchier, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Danielle Gibson, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell.
West Indies: Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Qiana Joseph, Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Zaida James, Ashmini Munisar, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack
West Indies wins the toss and opts to bowl against England.
SQUADS
West Indies: Hayley Matthews(c), Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle(w), Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Qiana Joseph, Aaliyah Alleyne, Mandy Mangru, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Zaida James, Nerissa Crafton, Chedean Nation, Shamilia Connell.
England: Maia Bouchier, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Sophia Dunkley, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight(c), Amy Jones(w), Danielle Gibson, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell, Bess Heath, Alice Capsey, Freya Kemp, Linsey Smith.
POINTS TABLE
Group A
|Position
|Team
|Matches Played
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1.
|Australia (Q)
|4
|4
|0
|8
|+2.223
|2.
|New Zealand (Q)
|4
|3
|1
|6
|+0.879
|3.
|India
|4
|2
|2
|4
|+0.322
|4.
|Pakistan
|4
|1
|3
|2
|-1.040
|5.
|Sri Lanka
|4
|0
|4
|0
|-2.173
Group B
|Position
|Team
|Matches Played
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1.
|England
|3
|3
|0
|6
|+1.716
|2.
|South Africa
|4
|3
|1
|6
|+1.382
|3.
|West Indies
|3
|2
|1
|4
|+1.708
|4.
|Bangladesh
|4
|1
|3
|2
|-0.844
|5.
|Scotland
|4
|0
|4
|0
|-3.129
(Updated after Pakistan vs New Zealand match on October 14)
LIVE STREAMING INFO
The LIVE telecast of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and West Indies will be available on the Star Sports Network.
The LIVE stream of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and West Indies will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app.
