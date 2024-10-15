MagazineBuy Print

England vs West Indies Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup: ENG 84/3 (13 overs); Knight retires hurt

ENG vs WI Live Score: Check the score and updates from the England vs West Indies Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Group B match being played at the Dubai International Stadium.

Updated : Oct 15, 2024 20:38 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Catch the live score and updates from the ENG vs WI Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match.
Catch the live score and updates from the ENG vs WI Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match.
infoIcon

Catch the live score and updates from the ENG vs WI Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match. | Photo Credit: Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the England vs West Indies Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Group B match being played at the Dubai International Stadium.

LINEUPS

England: Maia Bouchier, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Danielle Gibson, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell.

West Indies: Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Qiana Joseph, Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Zaida James, Ashmini Munisar, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack

TOSS - WEST INDIES

West Indies wins the toss and opts to bowl against England.

SQUADS

West Indies: Hayley Matthews(c), Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle(w), Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Qiana Joseph, Aaliyah Alleyne, Mandy Mangru, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Zaida James, Nerissa Crafton, Chedean Nation, Shamilia Connell.

England: Maia Bouchier, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Sophia Dunkley, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight(c), Amy Jones(w), Danielle Gibson, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell, Bess Heath, Alice Capsey, Freya Kemp, Linsey Smith.

POINTS TABLE

Group A

Position Team Matches Played Won Lost Points NRR
1. Australia (Q) 4 4 0 8 +2.223
2. New Zealand (Q) 4 3 1 6 +0.879
3. India 4 2 2 4 +0.322
4. Pakistan 4 1 3 2 -1.040
5. Sri Lanka 4 0 4 0 -2.173

Group B

Position Team Matches Played Won Lost Points NRR
1. England 3 3 0 6 +1.716
2. South Africa 4 3 1 6 +1.382
3. West Indies 3 2 1 4 +1.708
4. Bangladesh 4 1 3 2 -0.844
5. Scotland 4 0 4 0 -3.129

(Updated after Pakistan vs New Zealand match on October 14)

LIVE STREAMING INFO

The LIVE telecast of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and West Indies will be available on the Star Sports Network.

The LIVE stream of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and West Indies will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

