MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand beats Pakistan to enter semifinal, India crashes out

Amelia Kerr and Eden Carson led the charge in the White Ferns’ 54-run victory over Pakistan in the final league fixture, which ensured that no side from the subcontinent survived the group stage.

Published : Oct 14, 2024 23:01 IST , Dubai - 2 MINS READ

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
New Zealand’s Eden Carson celebrates winning the Women’s T20 World Cup match against Pakistan, which secured a semifinal spot for her side for the first time since 2016.
New Zealand’s Eden Carson celebrates winning the Women’s T20 World Cup match against Pakistan, which secured a semifinal spot for her side for the first time since 2016. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

New Zealand’s Eden Carson celebrates winning the Women’s T20 World Cup match against Pakistan, which secured a semifinal spot for her side for the first time since 2016. | Photo Credit: AP

A slow but spirited fielding performance made up for an underwhelming batting show as New Zealand barely scraped through the group stage to make its first T20 World Cup semifinal since 2016.

Amelia Kerr and Eden Carson led the charge in the White Ferns’ 54-run victory over Pakistan in the final league fixture of the ‘A’ pool at the Dubai International Stadium here on Monday.

Fatima Sana, returning after the untimely demise of her father, had an emotional start to the game, breaking down in tears during the national anthem and finding support from teammates and opponents alike.

AS IT HAPPENED: Pakistan vs New Zealand HIGHLIGHTS, Women’s T20 World Cup

Sophie Devine won the toss and opted to bat with the Kiwis needing just a win to sail through to the semifinals with neighbour Australia from Group A.

Suzie Bates and Georgia Plimmer got the White Ferns off to a steady start with a 41-run opening stand before Nashra Sandhu dismissed them both.

Slippery catching would be a feature of the entire Pakistan bowling effort, with over eight chances going through the hands of the Women in Green. Despite the generosity shown to them, New Zealand was never able to capitalise and build partnerships, limping its way to 110/6.

In promoting Aliya Riaz to the opening slot, Pakistan’s intentions to try and chase the target within 10 overs to give itself a chance to leapfrog India and New Zealand were clear. However, the gap between intent and execution couldn’t be wider than it was today for the side, with Riaz falling for a three-ball duck.

ALSO READ: Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Another agonising defeat for Indians to the gold standard of women’s cricket

Muneeba Ali was positive from the get-go, quickly getting to an 11-ball 15 before Lea Tahuhu rattled her stumps. The next four wickets fell for just 27 runs with the future looking bleak for the only subcontinent side left in contention.

Sana then dropped anchor, trying to get a partnership going with Nida Dar, but wickets kept falling at the other end. Eventually, the lone wolf couldn’t save the pack. Pakistan fell well short of the finish line and took India out of the contest with it.

Related Topics

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 /

Amelia Kerr /

Fatima Sana /

Sophie Devine

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction Day 2 Highlights: Yuvraj Walmiki goes unsold; Belgium’s Victor Wegnez goes to Soorma Hockey Club at 40 lakhs; Final squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand beats Pakistan to enter semifinal, India crashes out
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. Hyderabad Toofans squad, Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players after auction, remaining purse
    Team Sportstar
  4. India knocked out of Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 after New Zealand beats Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kalinga Lancers (Odisha) squad, Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players after auction, remaining purse
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand beats Pakistan to enter semifinal, India crashes out
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  2. India knocked out of Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 after New Zealand beats Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
  3. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Another agonising defeat for Indians to the gold standard of women’s cricket
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. Pakistan vs New Zealand HIGHLIGHTS, Women’s T20 World Cup: NZ beats PAK by 54 runs, advances to semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND-W vs NZ-W ODI series schedule: India to take on New Zealand in Ahmedabad; Full list of matches, dates, venues, timings
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction Day 2 Highlights: Yuvraj Walmiki goes unsold; Belgium’s Victor Wegnez goes to Soorma Hockey Club at 40 lakhs; Final squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand beats Pakistan to enter semifinal, India crashes out
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. Hyderabad Toofans squad, Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players after auction, remaining purse
    Team Sportstar
  4. India knocked out of Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 after New Zealand beats Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kalinga Lancers (Odisha) squad, Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players after auction, remaining purse
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment