Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand beats Pakistan to enter semifinal, India crashes out

A slow but spirited fielding performance made up for an underwhelming batting show as New Zealand barely scraped through the group stage to make its first T20 World Cup semifinal since 2016.

Amelia Kerr and Eden Carson led the charge in the White Ferns’ 54-run victory over Pakistan in the final league fixture of the ‘A’ pool at the Dubai International Stadium here on Monday.

Fatima Sana, returning after the untimely demise of her father, had an emotional start to the game, breaking down in tears during the national anthem and finding support from teammates and opponents alike.

Sophie Devine won the toss and opted to bat with the Kiwis needing just a win to sail through to the semifinals with neighbour Australia from Group A.

Suzie Bates and Georgia Plimmer got the White Ferns off to a steady start with a 41-run opening stand before Nashra Sandhu dismissed them both.

Slippery catching would be a feature of the entire Pakistan bowling effort, with over eight chances going through the hands of the Women in Green. Despite the generosity shown to them, New Zealand was never able to capitalise and build partnerships, limping its way to 110/6.

In promoting Aliya Riaz to the opening slot, Pakistan’s intentions to try and chase the target within 10 overs to give itself a chance to leapfrog India and New Zealand were clear. However, the gap between intent and execution couldn’t be wider than it was today for the side, with Riaz falling for a three-ball duck.

Muneeba Ali was positive from the get-go, quickly getting to an 11-ball 15 before Lea Tahuhu rattled her stumps. The next four wickets fell for just 27 runs with the future looking bleak for the only subcontinent side left in contention.

Sana then dropped anchor, trying to get a partnership going with Nida Dar, but wickets kept falling at the other end. Eventually, the lone wolf couldn’t save the pack. Pakistan fell well short of the finish line and took India out of the contest with it.