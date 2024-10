Hockey India League 2024-25 Teams: Complete list of men’s squads of all eight HIL franchises

The Hockey India League kicked off its return after seven years with a two-day men’s auction which ended in New Delhi on Monday.

India skipper Harmanpreet Singh was the most expensive pick of the lot during the auction after Soorma Hockey Club secured the defender’s services with a bid of Rs 78 lakh.

The costliest overseas buy was Argentine-turned-German national team player Gonzalo Peillat who was roped in by Hyderabad Toofans for Rs 68 lakh.

Here’s a look at the complete squads of the franchises ahead of the Hockey India League 2024-25 season: