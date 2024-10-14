Belgium vs France LIVE score, UEFA Nations League: Lineups out; Where to watch BEL v FRA; Kick off at 12:15 AM IST

Key Updates
- October 14, 2024 23:05FRANCE STARTING XI
Maignan(gk), Kounde, Konate, Saliba, Digne, Tchouameni, Kone, Dembele, Guendouzi, Barcola, Kolo Muani
- October 14, 2024 23:04BELGIUM STARTING XI
Casteels(gk), Debast, Faes, Theate, Castagne, Tielemans, Mangala, Doku, Trossard, Openda, Ketelaere
- October 14, 2024 23:03LINEUPS OUT!!
- October 14, 2024 22:49PREVIEW
- October 14, 2024 22:49PREDICTED LINEUPS
Belgium: Casteels(gk), Castagne, Debast, Faes, Theate, De Cuyper, Tielemans, Mangala, Trossard, Openda, Doku
France: Maignan(gk), Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Hernandez, Tchouameni, Kone, Guendouzi, Dembele, Thuram, Barcola
- October 14, 2024 22:48LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO
The Belgium vs France UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will kick off at 12:15 AM IST on Tuesday, October 15 at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium.
The match will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network. It will also be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.
