Live

Belgium vs France LIVE score, UEFA Nations League: Lineups out; Where to watch BEL v FRA; Kick off at 12:15 AM IST

BEL vs FRA LIVE score: Catch the updates from the Belgium vs France UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match being played at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels.

Updated : Oct 14, 2024 23:28 IST

Team Sportstar
Belgium has not beaten France in a competitive match since a World Cup qualifier in 1981.
Belgium has not beaten France in a competitive match since a World Cup qualifier in 1981. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Belgium has not beaten France in a competitive match since a World Cup qualifier in 1981. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Belgium vs France UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match being played at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels.

  • October 14, 2024 23:19
    Find out why Kylian Mbappe is not playing for France today

    Mbappe left out of France squad for Nations League games

    France captain Kylian Mbappe has been left out of his team’s UEFA Nations League matches this month after coach Didier Deschamps on Thursday named the squad.

  • October 14, 2024 23:05
    FRANCE STARTING XI

    Maignan(gk), Kounde, Konate, Saliba, Digne, Tchouameni, Kone, Dembele, Guendouzi, Barcola, Kolo Muani

  • October 14, 2024 23:04
    BELGIUM STARTING XI

    Casteels(gk), Debast, Faes, Theate, Castagne, Tielemans, Mangala, Doku, Trossard, Openda, Ketelaere 

  • October 14, 2024 23:03
    LINEUPS OUT!!

  • October 14, 2024 22:49
    PREVIEW

    UEFA Nations League: Motivated Belgium hopes to end long wait for competitive win France

    Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco has urged his players to be brave and clinical against France in the Nations League as his side seeks a first competitive victory over its neighbour in 43 years.

  • October 14, 2024 22:49
    PREDICTED LINEUPS

    Belgium: Casteels(gk), Castagne, Debast, Faes, Theate, De Cuyper, Tielemans, Mangala, Trossard, Openda, Doku

    France: Maignan(gk), Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Hernandez, Tchouameni, Kone, Guendouzi, Dembele, Thuram, Barcola

  • October 14, 2024 22:48
    LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

    The Belgium vs France UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will kick off at 12:15 AM IST on Tuesday, October 15 at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium.

    The match will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network. It will also be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

Belgium /

France /

UEFA Nations League

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

