Tests show no major injury to Lamine Yamal after leaving Spain squad with muscle problem

Yamal should be available for the matches against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on October 23 and the “El clasico” at Real Madrid three days later.

Published : Oct 14, 2024 20:45 IST , Barcelona - 1 MIN READ

AP
Spain’s Lamine Yamal left the national squad following the 1-0 win over Denmark in the Nations League on Saturday.
infoIcon

Tests have confirmed Lamine Yamal has only a strain in his left hamstring sustained on duty with Spain, Barcelona said Monday.

The teenage star underwent the tests after leaving the national squad following the 1-0 win over Denmark in the Nations League on Saturday.

Spain said the 17-year-old forward was sent back to his club to avoid “the risk of injury.” Barcelona did not give a timetable on his return, saying only that he “will be out of action until he has fully recovered.” Barcelona’s next game is on Sunday at home against Sevilla in the Spanish league.

Yamal should be available for the matches against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Oct. 23 and the Spanish league “clasico” at Real Madrid three days later.

ALSO READ | AFCON 2025: Stranded Nigeria boycotts Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Libya

Yamal will miss the Nations League home game against Serbia on Tuesday. He was a key player in Spain’s triumph at this year’s European Championship.

Coach Luis de la Fuente has called up Atletico Madrid’s Rodrigo Riquelme in Yamal’s place.

Yamal has played 11 games and scored five goals for Barcelona this season. 

