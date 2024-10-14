MagazineBuy Print

Belgium vs France LIVE streaming info, UEFA Nations League: Preview; Predicted lineups; When, where to watch?

All you need to know about the Belgium vs France UEFA Nations League group stage match to be played at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium.

Published : Oct 14, 2024 12:20 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Belgium has not beaten France in a competitive match since a World Cup qualifier in 1981.
Belgium has not beaten France in a competitive match since a World Cup qualifier in 1981.
Belgium has not beaten France in a competitive match since a World Cup qualifier in 1981. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco has urged his players to be brave and clinical against France as his side seeks a first competitive victory over its neighbour in 43 years in their Nations League A Group 2 clash in Brussels on Monday.

Belgium trails pool leader Italy by three points and second-placed France by two at the midway point in the group, needing to finish in the top two to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Defeat at home and an expected win for Italy over Israel could effectively end its hopes of reaching the knockout stages with two rounds left to play.

Belgium, without Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku, after they asked not to be considered for this international window, earned a 2-2 draw in Italy on Thursday having been two goals behind inside 24 minutes.

Belgium has not beaten France in a competitive match since a World Cup qualifier in 1981. Its two victories since then have both been in friendly fixtures, the last in 2015.

Mbappe has also asked to be excused from French duty for the October international window.

READ FULL PREVIEW | UEFA Nations League: Motivated Belgium hopes to end long wait for competitive win France

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Belgium: Casteels(gk), Castagne, Debast, Faes, Theate, De Cuyper, Tielemans, Mangala, Trossard, Openda, Doku

France: Maignan(gk), Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Hernandez, Tchouameni, Kone, Guendouzi, Dembele, Thuram, Barcola

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the Belgium vs France UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match kick off?
The Belgium vs France UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will kick off at 12:15 AM IST on Tuesday, October 15 at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium.
Where to watch the Belgium vs France UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match?
The Belgium vs France UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

Related Topics

Belgium /

France /

UEFA Nations League

