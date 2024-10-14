Belgium vs France LIVE streaming info, UEFA Nations League: Preview; Predicted lineups; When, where to watch?

Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco has urged his players to be brave and clinical against France as his side seeks a first competitive victory over its neighbour in 43 years in their Nations League A Group 2 clash in Brussels on Monday.
Belgium trails pool leader Italy by three points and second-placed France by two at the midway point in the group, needing to finish in the top two to qualify for the quarter-finals.
Defeat at home and an expected win for Italy over Israel could effectively end its hopes of reaching the knockout stages with two rounds left to play.
Belgium, without Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku, after they asked not to be considered for this international window, earned a 2-2 draw in Italy on Thursday having been two goals behind inside 24 minutes.
Belgium has not beaten France in a competitive match since a World Cup qualifier in 1981. Its two victories since then have both been in friendly fixtures, the last in 2015.
Mbappe has also asked to be excused from French duty for the October international window.
READ FULL PREVIEW | UEFA Nations League: Motivated Belgium hopes to end long wait for competitive win France
PREDICTED LINEUPS
Belgium: Casteels(gk), Castagne, Debast, Faes, Theate, De Cuyper, Tielemans, Mangala, Trossard, Openda, Doku
France: Maignan(gk), Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Hernandez, Tchouameni, Kone, Guendouzi, Dembele, Thuram, Barcola
LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO
When will the Belgium vs France UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match kick off?
Where to watch the Belgium vs France UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match?
