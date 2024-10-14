MagazineBuy Print

Cameroon beats Kenya, qualifies for Africa Cup of Nations 2025

The victory moves Cameroon to 10 points from four games in the pool and ensured it cannot finish outside of the top two, which is enough to secure a place at the finals in Morocco.

Published : Oct 14, 2024 22:20 IST , Cape Town - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Cameroon dominated the contest and did enough to win in the absence of its federation president Samuel Eto'o, who is serving a six-month stadium ban by world governing body FIFA.
| Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Cameroon dominated the contest and did enough to win in the absence of its federation president Samuel Eto’o, who is serving a six-month stadium ban by world governing body FIFA. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Five-time winner Cameroon qualified for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations finals with a 1-0 victory over Kenya on Monday where Boris Enow scored the only goal of the game in neutral Kampala.

Enow scored with a low free kick from just outside the box as Cameroon dominated the contest and did enough to win in the absence of its federation president Samuel Eto’o, who is serving a six-month stadium ban by world governing body FIFA.

The victory moves Cameroon to 10 points from four games in the pool and ensured it cannot finish outside of the top two, which is enough to secure a place at the finals in Morocco.

It joins the host and Burkina Faso as confirmed in the 24-team field.

Algeria could also qualify later on Monday when it plays Togo in Lome. Victory will guarantee Algeria a place at the finals but a draw could be enough too depending on the result between Liberia and Equatorial Guinea in Lome.

