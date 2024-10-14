MagazineBuy Print

ISSF Shooting World Cup Final: Liu Yukun, Yang Ji-in named athletes of the year

The championship, featuring several Olympic champions, will have four finals each from October 15 to 17, covering all the 12 Olympic events.

Published : Oct 14, 2024 22:16 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

Kamesh Srinivasan
Yukun Liu of China receives the athlete of the year award from the president of ISSF, Luciano Rossi, in Delhi on Monday.
Yukun Liu of China receives the athlete of the year award from the president of ISSF, Luciano Rossi, in Delhi on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

Yukun Liu of China receives the athlete of the year award from the president of ISSF, Luciano Rossi, in Delhi on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Paris 2024 Olympics champion in 50-metre rifle 3-position Liu Yukun of China was declared the athlete of the year by the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) during the opening ceremony of the World Cup Final at the Dr Karni Singh Range Tughlakabad, on Monday.

The president of ISSF, Luciano Rossi, presented the award to Yukun Liu.

Yang Ji-in of Korea, the women’s 25-metre sports pistol Olympic champion, was adjudged the female athlete of the year.

The Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya declared the championship open at the ceremony that witnessed many cultural dance performances.

“The World Cup Final is not just a competition, but a celebration of excellence and unity,” said the Union Sports Minister.

ALSO READ | ISSF Shooting World Cup final 2024: Preview; Schedule; India squad; Live streaming info

The championship, featuring several Olympic champions, will have four finals each from October 15 to 17, covering all the 12 Olympic events.

The World Cup Final (WCF) will be the season-ending tournament for elite shooters in pistol, rifle and shotgun to determine the best exponents for the year’s respective events.

India will field the biggest contingent of 23 shooters, an impressive percentage of participants, as against the overall total of 132 shooters from 37 countries.

