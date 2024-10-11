ISSF Shooting World Cup final 2024: Preview; Schedule; India squad; Live streaming info

PREVIEW

India will host one of the most prestigious ISSF events, the World Cup Final, at the Karni Singh Ranges in New Delhi from October 13 to 17.

Even though the top shooters of the season are set to arrive on October 13, the championship, expected to feature several Olympic champions, will have four finals each from October 15 to 17, covering all the 12 Olympic events.

The World Cup Final (WCF) will be the season-ending tournament for elite shooters in pistol, rifle and shotgun to determine the best exponents for the year’s respective events.

All the medal winners in the 12 individual Olympics shooting events at the Paris Olympics have automatically qualified for the WCF along with the title winners from last year’s event in Doha, Qatar.

As the host, India gets to field the biggest contingent of 23 shooters, an impressive percentage of participants, as against the overall total of 132 shooters from 37 countries. China will have the second biggest team of 16, followed by Italy (10) and Germany (9).

The winners will get a prize money of Euros 5,000, 4,000 and 3,000 respectively along with medals and trophies.

INDIA SQUAD

Indian stars Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh and Swapnil Kusale, who won the bronze, have opted to skip the event while Rhythm Sangwan has received the nod for both air pistol and sports pistol in the women’s section.

Men: Divyansh Singh Panwar, Arjun Babuta, Chain Singh, Akhil Sheoran, Arjun Singh Cheema, Varun Tomar, Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu, Vivaan Kapoor, Bhowneesh Mendiratta, Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Ahmad Khan. Women: Sonam Maskar, Tilottama Sen, Ashi Chouksey, Nischal, Rhythm Sangwan, Surbhi Rao, Simrranpreet Kaur Brar, Rajeshwari Kumari, Shreyasi Singh, Ganemat Sekhon, Maheshwari Chauhan.

SCHEDULE

OCTOBER 13 - SUNDAY Arrival of delegations OCTOBER 14 - MONDAY 08:30 - 14:00 : Equipment Control 09:00 - 14:00 : Pre-event Training 12:30 : Technical Meeting 18:00 : Opening Ceremony OCTOBER 15 - TUESDAY 09:00 - 17:00 : Skeet Women 75 Targets 09:00 - 17:00 : Skeet Men 75 Targets 09:00 - 17:00 : Trap Women 75 Targets 09:00 - 17:00 : Trap Men 75 Targets 09:15 - 10:30 : 10m Air Rifle Women 09:15 - 10:30 : 10m Air Rifle Men 11:45 : Final 10m Air Rifle Women 12:30 : Victory Ceremony 12:30 - 13:45 : 10m Air Pistol Women 12:30 - 13:45 : 10m Air Pistol Men 13:15 : Final 10m Air Rifle Men 14:00 : Victory Ceremony 14:45 : Final 10m Air Pistol Women 15:30 : Victory Ceremony 16:15 : Final 10m Air Pistol Men 17:00 : Victory Ceremony OCTOBER 16 - WEDNESDAY 08:45 - 10:15 : 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women 08:45 - 10:15 : 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men 09:00 - 10:15 : 25m Pistol Women Precision Stage 09:00 - 15:00 : Skeet Women 50 Targets 09:00 - 15:00 : Skeet Men 50 Targets 09:00 - 15:00 : Trap Women 50 Targets 09:00 - 15:00 : Trap Men 50 Targets 11:00 - 12:30 : 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Stage 1 11:15 : Final 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women 12:15 : Victory Ceremony 13:00 : Final 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men 13:00 - 14:00 : 25m Pistol Women Rapid Fire Stage 14:00 : Victory Ceremony 14:30 - 16:00 : 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Stage 2 15:00 : Final 25m Pistol Women 16:00 : Victory Ceremony 16:45 : Final 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men 17:45 : Victory Ceremony OCTOBER 17 - THURSDAY 09:30 : Final Skeet Women 11:00 : Final Skeet Men 12:30 : Final Trap Women 14:00 : Final Trap Men 15:00 : Victory Ceremony

