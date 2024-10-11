ISSF Shooting World Cup final 2024: Preview; Schedule; India squad; Live streaming info

PREVIEW
India will host one of the most prestigious ISSF events, the World Cup Final, at the Karni Singh Ranges in New Delhi from October 13 to 17.
Even though the top shooters of the season are set to arrive on October 13, the championship, expected to feature several Olympic champions, will have four finals each from October 15 to 17, covering all the 12 Olympic events.
The World Cup Final (WCF) will be the season-ending tournament for elite shooters in pistol, rifle and shotgun to determine the best exponents for the year’s respective events.
All the medal winners in the 12 individual Olympics shooting events at the Paris Olympics have automatically qualified for the WCF along with the title winners from last year’s event in Doha, Qatar.
As the host, India gets to field the biggest contingent of 23 shooters, an impressive percentage of participants, as against the overall total of 132 shooters from 37 countries. China will have the second biggest team of 16, followed by Italy (10) and Germany (9).
The winners will get a prize money of Euros 5,000, 4,000 and 3,000 respectively along with medals and trophies.
INDIA SQUAD
Indian stars Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh and Swapnil Kusale, who won the bronze, have opted to skip the event while Rhythm Sangwan has received the nod for both air pistol and sports pistol in the women’s section.
SCHEDULE
OCTOBER 13 - SUNDAY
OCTOBER 14 - MONDAY
OCTOBER 15 - TUESDAY
OCTOBER 16 - WEDNESDAY
OCTOBER 17 - THURSDAY
LIVESTREAM INFO
When will the ISSF Shooting World Cup final 2024 start?
Where to watch the ISSF Shooting World Cup final 2024?
