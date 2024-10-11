MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISSF Shooting World Cup final 2024: Preview; Schedule; India squad; Live streaming info

All you need to know about the ISSF Shooting World Cup final 2024 final to be held at the Dr. Karni Singh Range in New Delhi.

Published : Oct 11, 2024 18:44 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rhythm Sangwan will headline the 23-member Indian squad for the ISSF Shooting World Cup 2024.
Rhythm Sangwan will headline the 23-member Indian squad for the ISSF Shooting World Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: KRISHNAN VV/The Hindu
infoIcon

Rhythm Sangwan will headline the 23-member Indian squad for the ISSF Shooting World Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: KRISHNAN VV/The Hindu

PREVIEW

India will host one of the most prestigious ISSF events, the World Cup Final, at the Karni Singh Ranges in New Delhi from October 13 to 17.

Even though the top shooters of the season are set to arrive on October 13, the championship, expected to feature several Olympic champions, will have four finals each from October 15 to 17, covering all the 12 Olympic events.

The World Cup Final (WCF) will be the season-ending tournament for elite shooters in pistol, rifle and shotgun to determine the best exponents for the year’s respective events.

All the medal winners in the 12 individual Olympics shooting events at the Paris Olympics have automatically qualified for the WCF along with the title winners from last year’s event in Doha, Qatar.

As the host, India gets to field the biggest contingent of 23 shooters, an impressive percentage of participants, as against the overall total of 132 shooters from 37 countries. China will have the second biggest team of 16, followed by Italy (10) and Germany (9).

ALSO READ | Indian shooters have developed very fast; will look to learn from them, says Olympic champion Yukun

The winners will get a prize money of Euros 5,000, 4,000 and 3,000 respectively along with medals and trophies.

INDIA SQUAD

Indian stars Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh and Swapnil Kusale, who won the bronze, have opted to skip the event while Rhythm Sangwan has received the nod for both air pistol and sports pistol in the women’s section.

Men: Divyansh Singh Panwar, Arjun Babuta, Chain Singh, Akhil Sheoran, Arjun Singh Cheema, Varun Tomar, Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu, Vivaan Kapoor, Bhowneesh Mendiratta, Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Ahmad Khan.
Women: Sonam Maskar, Tilottama Sen, Ashi Chouksey, Nischal, Rhythm Sangwan, Surbhi Rao, Simrranpreet Kaur Brar, Rajeshwari Kumari, Shreyasi Singh, Ganemat Sekhon, Maheshwari Chauhan.

SCHEDULE

OCTOBER 13 - SUNDAY
Arrival of delegations
OCTOBER 14 - MONDAY
08:30 - 14:00 : Equipment Control
09:00 - 14:00 : Pre-event Training
12:30 : Technical Meeting
18:00 : Opening Ceremony
OCTOBER 15 - TUESDAY
09:00 - 17:00 : Skeet Women 75 Targets
09:00 - 17:00 : Skeet Men 75 Targets
09:00 - 17:00 : Trap Women 75 Targets
09:00 - 17:00 : Trap Men 75 Targets
09:15 - 10:30 : 10m Air Rifle Women
09:15 - 10:30 : 10m Air Rifle Men
11:45 : Final 10m Air Rifle Women
12:30 : Victory Ceremony
12:30 - 13:45 : 10m Air Pistol Women
12:30 - 13:45 : 10m Air Pistol Men
13:15 : Final 10m Air Rifle Men
14:00 : Victory Ceremony
14:45 : Final 10m Air Pistol Women
15:30 : Victory Ceremony
16:15 : Final 10m Air Pistol Men
17:00 : Victory Ceremony
OCTOBER 16 - WEDNESDAY
08:45 - 10:15 : 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women
08:45 - 10:15 : 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men
09:00 - 10:15 : 25m Pistol Women Precision Stage
09:00 - 15:00 : Skeet Women 50 Targets
09:00 - 15:00 : Skeet Men 50 Targets
09:00 - 15:00 : Trap Women 50 Targets
09:00 - 15:00 : Trap Men 50 Targets
11:00 - 12:30 : 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Stage 1
11:15 : Final 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women
12:15 : Victory Ceremony
13:00 : Final 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men
13:00 - 14:00 : 25m Pistol Women Rapid Fire Stage
14:00 : Victory Ceremony
14:30 - 16:00 : 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Stage 2
15:00 : Final 25m Pistol Women
16:00 : Victory Ceremony
16:45 : Final 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men
17:45 : Victory Ceremony
OCTOBER 17 - THURSDAY
09:30 : Final Skeet Women
11:00 : Final Skeet Men
12:30 : Final Trap Women
14:00 : Final Trap Men
15:00 : Victory Ceremony

LIVESTREAM INFO

When will the ISSF Shooting World Cup final 2024 start?
The ISSF Shooting World Cup final 2024 will be held from October 13 to 17 at the Dr. Karni Singh Range in New Delhi. The top shooters are expected to arrive on October 13 with the four finals each to be held from October 15 to 17, covering all the 12 Olympic events.
Where to watch the ISSF Shooting World Cup final 2024?
The ISSF Shooting World Cup final 2024 will be live streamed on the ISSF YouTube channel.

Related stories

Related Topics

ISSF /

ISSF World Cup /

Rhythm Sangwan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISSF Shooting World Cup final 2024: Preview; Schedule; India squad; Live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Australia vs Pakistan LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: PAK hopes to stage upset against table-topper AUS
    Team Sportstar
  3. Father of Heung-min Son fined because of a coach hitting a kid at his football youth academy in South Korea
    AP
  4. Nottingham Forest fined almost $1M for questioning integrity of Premier League match officials on social media
    AP
  5. ISL Diary: New-joinee Mohammedan breaches Chennaiyin’s den; East Bengal collapse forces Cuadrat exit
    Amitabha Das Sharma,Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Shooting

  1. ISSF Shooting World Cup final 2024: Preview; Schedule; India squad; Live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian shooters have developed very fast; will look to learn from them, says Olympic champion Yukun
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. Two-time Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker felicitated by alma mater Lady Shri Ram College
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. Paris 2024 Olympic champion Nathan Hales prepares for ISSF World Cup finals with sight on LA 2028 cycle
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Jaspal Rana defends PT Usha against IOA criticism, credits her ‘support’ for Manu’s Paris Olympic medals
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISSF Shooting World Cup final 2024: Preview; Schedule; India squad; Live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Australia vs Pakistan LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: PAK hopes to stage upset against table-topper AUS
    Team Sportstar
  3. Father of Heung-min Son fined because of a coach hitting a kid at his football youth academy in South Korea
    AP
  4. Nottingham Forest fined almost $1M for questioning integrity of Premier League match officials on social media
    AP
  5. ISL Diary: New-joinee Mohammedan breaches Chennaiyin’s den; East Bengal collapse forces Cuadrat exit
    Amitabha Das Sharma,Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment