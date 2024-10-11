Nottingham Forest fined almost $1M for questioning integrity of Premier League match officials on social media

Nottingham Forest was fined 750,000 pounds ($980,000) on Friday after the Premier League club was found by an independent panel to have questioned the integrity of match officials in an inflammatory post on social media.

The post in question was published soon after Forest’s 2-0 loss to Everton in the Premier League in April, criticizing the failure of officials to award Forest a penalty.

Forest denied its comments implied “bias and/or question the integrity of the match officials and/or the video assistant referee and/or bring the game into disrepute,” the Football Association said.

However, the governing body said an independent regulatory commission found the charge to be proven following a hearing and issued the fine, while also warning Forest for misconduct.