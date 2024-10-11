MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Nottingham Forest fined almost $1M for questioning integrity of Premier League match officials on social media

The post in question was published soon after Forest’s 2-0 loss to Everton in the Premier League in April, criticizing the failure of officials to award Forest a penalty.

Published : Oct 11, 2024 18:19 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

AP
Nottingham Forest’s Neco Williams and Anthony Elanga in action during a Premier League match.
Nottingham Forest’s Neco Williams and Anthony Elanga in action during a Premier League match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Nottingham Forest’s Neco Williams and Anthony Elanga in action during a Premier League match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Nottingham Forest was fined 750,000 pounds ($980,000) on Friday after the Premier League club was found by an independent panel to have questioned the integrity of match officials in an inflammatory post on social media.

The post in question was published soon after Forest’s 2-0 loss to Everton in the Premier League in April, criticizing the failure of officials to award Forest a penalty.

ALSO READ | Confusing comments prompt concerns about Carsley and his future after England’s shocking loss against Greece

Forest denied its comments implied “bias and/or question the integrity of the match officials and/or the video assistant referee and/or bring the game into disrepute,” the Football Association said.

However, the governing body said an independent regulatory commission found the charge to be proven following a hearing and issued the fine, while also warning Forest for misconduct.

Related stories

Related Topics

Nottingham Forest /

Premier League /

FA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Nottingham Forest fined almost $1M for questioning integrity of Premier League match officials on social media
    AP
  2. ISL Diary: New-joinee Mohammedan breaches Chennaiyin’s den; East Bengal collapse forces Cuadrat exit
    Amitabha Das Sharma,Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Vipraj four-fer helps UP fight back against Bengal after Sudip ton on Day 1
    Anish Pathiyil
  4. IWLF National Junior Weightlifting Championship 2024-25: Lalruatfela sets new record in clean & jerk; G. Ravishankar breaks total lift record
    Team Sportstar
  5. Confusing comments prompt concerns about Carsley and his future after England’s shocking loss against Greece
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Nottingham Forest fined almost $1M for questioning integrity of Premier League match officials on social media
    AP
  2. Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson set for six weeks out, to miss matches against Chelsea and Arsenal
    AFP
  3. Manchester City accuses Premier League of ‘misleading’ claims after legal case
    AFP
  4. Pressure mounts on Erik ten Hag as Manchester United owners Joel Glazer, Jim Ratcliffe visit Old Trafford
    AP
  5. Manchester United battling to improve fortunes, says Evans
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Nottingham Forest fined almost $1M for questioning integrity of Premier League match officials on social media
    AP
  2. ISL Diary: New-joinee Mohammedan breaches Chennaiyin’s den; East Bengal collapse forces Cuadrat exit
    Amitabha Das Sharma,Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Vipraj four-fer helps UP fight back against Bengal after Sudip ton on Day 1
    Anish Pathiyil
  4. IWLF National Junior Weightlifting Championship 2024-25: Lalruatfela sets new record in clean & jerk; G. Ravishankar breaks total lift record
    Team Sportstar
  5. Confusing comments prompt concerns about Carsley and his future after England’s shocking loss against Greece
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment