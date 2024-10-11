Nottingham Forest was fined 750,000 pounds ($980,000) on Friday after the Premier League club was found by an independent panel to have questioned the integrity of match officials in an inflammatory post on social media.
The post in question was published soon after Forest’s 2-0 loss to Everton in the Premier League in April, criticizing the failure of officials to award Forest a penalty.
ALSO READ | Confusing comments prompt concerns about Carsley and his future after England’s shocking loss against Greece
Forest denied its comments implied “bias and/or question the integrity of the match officials and/or the video assistant referee and/or bring the game into disrepute,” the Football Association said.
However, the governing body said an independent regulatory commission found the charge to be proven following a hearing and issued the fine, while also warning Forest for misconduct.
Latest on Sportstar
- Nottingham Forest fined almost $1M for questioning integrity of Premier League match officials on social media
- ISL Diary: New-joinee Mohammedan breaches Chennaiyin’s den; East Bengal collapse forces Cuadrat exit
- Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Vipraj four-fer helps UP fight back against Bengal after Sudip ton on Day 1
- IWLF National Junior Weightlifting Championship 2024-25: Lalruatfela sets new record in clean & jerk; G. Ravishankar breaks total lift record
- Confusing comments prompt concerns about Carsley and his future after England’s shocking loss against Greece
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE