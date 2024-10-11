MagazineBuy Print

Lazio, Atletico hit by sanctions following fans’ racist behaviour

Atletico fans showed “racist/discriminatory” behaviour in the side’s 4-0 loss in the Champions League at Benfica last week.

Published : Oct 11, 2024 15:54 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File image of Atletico Madrid stadium Wanda Metropolitano.
File image of Atletico Madrid stadium Wanda Metropolitano. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

File image of Atletico Madrid stadium Wanda Metropolitano. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Lazio and Atletico Madrid were sanctioned for the racist behaviour of their supporters in European competitions, UEFA said on Friday.

The governing body of European football said two sectors of the Lazio stadium’s Curva Nord (48 and 49) would be closed for the Italian club’s next Europa League home game, which is scheduled against Porto on Nov. 7 after the racist behaviour of some fans in their 4-1 win against Nice last week.

Lazio was also fined 45,000 euros ($49,230) for the infringement, which also came with an additional partial closure of the stadium for an extra game.

“Said partial stadium closure is suspended during a probationary period of one year,” UEFA said.

Atletico was fined 30,000 euros that came with a suspended ban of selling tickets to its away fans for a UEFA competition match.

The probationary period is of one year.

Atletico fans showed “racist/discriminatory” behaviour in the side’s 4-0 loss in the Champions League at Benfica last week.

Anderlecht was also banned from selling tickets to its away fans for their Europa League game at RFS in Latvia on Nov. 7 after UEFA decided to enforce “the suspended disciplinary measure imposed... on 21 October 2022 for lighting of fireworks, throwing of objects, acts of damage and crowd disturbances.”

