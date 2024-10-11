MagazineBuy Print

PAK vs ENG: Ben Stokes might be ready for England return in second test against Pakistan

Stokes missed England’s remarkable victory in the first test in Multan, which was sealed on Friday, after failing to recover from a torn hamstring sustained in August.

Published : Oct 11, 2024 15:38 IST , MULTAN - 1 MIN READ

England captain Ben Stokes.
England captain Ben Stokes. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
England captain Ben Stokes. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

England captain Ben Stokes looks to be ready to make a return to the team for the second cricket test against Pakistan.

Stokes missed England’s remarkable victory in the first test in Multan, which was sealed on Friday, after failing to recover from a torn hamstring sustained in August.

Talking after the match to British broadcaster Sky Sports, Ollie Pope — who stood in again as captain for Stokes — discussed which players were likely to be in contention for the second test starting Tuesday back in Multan and said Stokes “is looking to come back.”

READ | England completes memorable and record-filled test match with innings win over Pakistan

When asked specifically if Stokes will play in the second test, Pope smiled and said sheepishly: “I’m actually not 100%. He’s been training really well this week. He’s as keen as ever to get playing again, so fingers crossed he’s all good.”

Stokes played in all three tests in the series against the West Indies that was won 3-0 by England in July, but missed the entire series when England beat Sri Lanka 2-1 over August and September.

