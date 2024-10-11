MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WTC 2023-25 Points Table Updated after PAK vs ENG 1st Test: Pakistan slips to last spot; England remains fourth

The humiliating defeat meant Pakistan slipped to the bottom of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 points table, while England remained in fourth position.

Published : Oct 11, 2024 15:35 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Joe Root and Harry Brook of England pose for a picture.
Joe Root and Harry Brook of England pose for a picture. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Joe Root and Harry Brook of England pose for a picture. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

England thrashed Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test in Multan on Friday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The humiliating defeat meant Pakistan slipped to the bottom of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 points table, while England remained in fourth position.

Pakistan is on a six-match losing streak in Test cricket, which includes a humbling 0-2 defeat to Bangladesh at home. Its only wins in the ongoing WTC cycle came against Sri Lanka during a 2-0 away Test series triumph.

WTC 2023-25 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team Mat. Won Lost Drawn Points PTC
1 India 11 8 2 1 98 74.24
2 Australia 12 8 3 1 90 62.5
3 Sri Lanka 9 5 4 0 60 55.56
4 England 17 9 7 1 93 45.59
5 South Africa 6 2 3 1 28 38.89
6 New Zealand 8 3 5 0 36 37.5
7 Bangladesh 8 3 5 0 33 34.38
8 West Indies 9 1 6 2 20 18.52
9 Pakistan 8 2 6 0 16 16.67

Related Topics

England /

Pakistan /

ICC World Test Championship

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Lazio, Atletico hit by sanctions following fans’ racist behaviour
    Reuters
  2. Rafael Nadal’s retirement: 10 milestones celebrating the legacy of one of tennis’ greatest players
    Team Sportstar
  3. WTC 2023-25 Points Table Updated after PAK vs ENG 1st Test: Pakistan slips to last spot; England remains fourth
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Score, Day 1 Updates: Bengal 217/3 vs UP; Saurashtra 187/7 vs TN; Baroda 198/5 against Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, October 11: Harjinder Kaur sets new National Records at weightlifting nationals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Ben Stokes might be ready for England return in second test against Pakistan
    AP
  2. WTC 2023-25 Points Table Updated after PAK vs ENG 1st Test: Pakistan slips to last spot; England remains fourth
    Team Sportstar
  3. PCB revamps selection panel, adds retired umpire Aleem Dar to committee
    PTI
  4. Winless in India in 36 years, Latham wants New Zealand to play with freedom
    PTI
  5. England completes memorable and record-filled test match with innings win over Pakistan
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Lazio, Atletico hit by sanctions following fans’ racist behaviour
    Reuters
  2. Rafael Nadal’s retirement: 10 milestones celebrating the legacy of one of tennis’ greatest players
    Team Sportstar
  3. WTC 2023-25 Points Table Updated after PAK vs ENG 1st Test: Pakistan slips to last spot; England remains fourth
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Score, Day 1 Updates: Bengal 217/3 vs UP; Saurashtra 187/7 vs TN; Baroda 198/5 against Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, October 11: Harjinder Kaur sets new National Records at weightlifting nationals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment