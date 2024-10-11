WTC 2023-25 Points Table Updated after PAK vs ENG 1st Test: Pakistan slips to last spot; England remains fourth

England thrashed Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test in Multan on Friday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The humiliating defeat meant Pakistan slipped to the bottom of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 points table, while England remained in fourth position.

Pakistan is on a six-match losing streak in Test cricket, which includes a humbling 0-2 defeat to Bangladesh at home. Its only wins in the ongoing WTC cycle came against Sri Lanka during a 2-0 away Test series triumph.

WTC 2023-25 POINTS TABLE