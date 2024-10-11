England thrashed Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test in Multan on Friday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
The humiliating defeat meant Pakistan slipped to the bottom of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 points table, while England remained in fourth position.
Pakistan is on a six-match losing streak in Test cricket, which includes a humbling 0-2 defeat to Bangladesh at home. Its only wins in the ongoing WTC cycle came against Sri Lanka during a 2-0 away Test series triumph.
WTC 2023-25 POINTS TABLE
|Pos.
|Team
|Mat.
|Won
|Lost
|Drawn
|Points
|PTC
|1
|India
|11
|8
|2
|1
|98
|74.24
|2
|Australia
|12
|8
|3
|1
|90
|62.5
|3
|Sri Lanka
|9
|5
|4
|0
|60
|55.56
|4
|England
|17
|9
|7
|1
|93
|45.59
|5
|South Africa
|6
|2
|3
|1
|28
|38.89
|6
|New Zealand
|8
|3
|5
|0
|36
|37.5
|7
|Bangladesh
|8
|3
|5
|0
|33
|34.38
|8
|West Indies
|9
|1
|6
|2
|20
|18.52
|9
|Pakistan
|8
|2
|6
|0
|16
|16.67
Latest on Sportstar
- Lazio, Atletico hit by sanctions following fans’ racist behaviour
- Rafael Nadal’s retirement: 10 milestones celebrating the legacy of one of tennis’ greatest players
- WTC 2023-25 Points Table Updated after PAK vs ENG 1st Test: Pakistan slips to last spot; England remains fourth
- Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Score, Day 1 Updates: Bengal 217/3 vs UP; Saurashtra 187/7 vs TN; Baroda 198/5 against Mumbai
- Indian sports wrap, October 11: Harjinder Kaur sets new National Records at weightlifting nationals
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE