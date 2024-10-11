MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PCB revamps selection panel, adds retired umpire Aleem Dar to committee

PCB has added former Test players, Aaqib Javed, Azhar Ali, Test umpire Aleem dar and analyst Hasan Cheema to the committee.

Published : Oct 11, 2024 14:35 IST , Lahore - 1 MIN READ

PTI
File image of former umpire Aleem Dar. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed, File)
File image of former umpire Aleem Dar. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed, File) | Photo Credit: Anjum Naveed
infoIcon

File image of former umpire Aleem Dar. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed, File) | Photo Credit: Anjum Naveed

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a revamp of the National Selection Committee, hours after the national team’s embarrassing defeat against England in the first Test in Multan.

England thrashed Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs, burying the host under a mountain of runs.

PCB has added former Test players, Aaqib Javed, Azhar Ali, Test umpire Aleem dar and analyst Hasan Cheema to the committee.

Former Test batter Asad Shafiq was already on the committee after the resignation of Muhammad Yousuf a few days back as national selector.

READ | England completes memorable and record-filled test match with innings win over Pakistan

The PCB said all the members would have voting rights but didn’t elaborate whether head coaches, Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie would also continue on the committee as voting members.

In the past Aaqib has been a fierce critic of the board and team while this is the first time the Board has added an umpire as national selector.

Aleem recently announced his retirement from international umpiring.

The PCB has revamped or changed the national selection committee several times since last year under two different board Chairmens.

The revamped selection committee’s first task would be to pick the squad for the remaining two Tests against England followed by the selection of the Pakistan white-ball squads for series in Australia and South Africa.

Related stories

Related Topics

Pakistan /

England /

Aleem Dar

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Score, Day 1 Updates: Baroda rebuilds vs Mumbai; Saurashtra in trouble against TN
    Team Sportstar
  2. PCB revamps selection panel, adds retired umpire Aleem Dar to committee
    PTI
  3. Australia caretaker Sermanni wants injured Kerr at camp
    Reuters
  4. PAK vs ENG: Pakistan becomes first team to score 500 and lose by an innings
    Team Sportstar
  5. Winless in India in 36 years, Latham wants New Zealand to play with freedom
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. PCB revamps selection panel, adds retired umpire Aleem Dar to committee
    PTI
  2. Winless in India in 36 years, Latham wants New Zealand to play with freedom
    PTI
  3. England completes memorable and record-filled test match with innings win over Pakistan
    AP
  4. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Cameron Green weighing back surgery, could miss home Test series against India
    Reuters
  5. PAK vs ENG: Pakistan becomes first team to score 500 and lose by an innings
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Score, Day 1 Updates: Baroda rebuilds vs Mumbai; Saurashtra in trouble against TN
    Team Sportstar
  2. PCB revamps selection panel, adds retired umpire Aleem Dar to committee
    PTI
  3. Australia caretaker Sermanni wants injured Kerr at camp
    Reuters
  4. PAK vs ENG: Pakistan becomes first team to score 500 and lose by an innings
    Team Sportstar
  5. Winless in India in 36 years, Latham wants New Zealand to play with freedom
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment