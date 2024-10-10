England recorded the highest team score in Test cricket in this century during the first match against Pakistan in Multan on Thursday.
Powered by a triple hundred from Harry Brook and a double century from Joe Root, England tallied 823 for seven before it declared its innings.
Brook’s effort was the second-fastest Test triple century, only behind Indian opener Virender Sehwag. Brook also became only the sixth English batter to cross the 300-run mark in Test cricket.
England’s mammoth innings came in response to Pakistan’s 556.
This is also the fourth highest innings total in the history of Test cricket. The list is topped by Sri Lanka, which amassed 952 for six against India in 1997 in Colombo.
Highest team score in a Test innings
