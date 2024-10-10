MagazineBuy Print

ENG vs PAK, 1st Test: England records fourth-highest team score in Test cricket history

England recorded the highest team score in Test cricket in this century during the first match against Pakistan in Multan on Thursday.

Published : Oct 10, 2024 14:37 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England’s Harry Brook and Joe Root during the first Test against Pakistan.
England’s Harry Brook and Joe Root during the first Test against Pakistan. | Photo Credit: Anjum Naveed/AP
infoIcon

England’s Harry Brook and Joe Root during the first Test against Pakistan. | Photo Credit: Anjum Naveed/AP

England recorded the highest team score in Test cricket in this century during the first match against Pakistan in Multan on Thursday.

Powered by a triple hundred from Harry Brook and a double century from Joe Root, England tallied 823 for seven before it declared its innings.

Brook’s effort was the second-fastest Test triple century, only behind Indian opener Virender Sehwag. Brook also became only the sixth English batter to cross the 300-run mark in Test cricket.

England’s mammoth innings came in response to Pakistan’s 556.

This is also the fourth highest innings total in the history of Test cricket. The list is topped by Sri Lanka, which amassed 952 for six against India in 1997 in Colombo.

Highest team score in a Test innings
Sri Lanka - 952/6d vs India in Colombo (1997)
England - 903/7d vs Australia at The Oval (1938)
England - 849 vs West Indies in Kingston (1930)
England - 823/7d vs Pakistan in Multan (2024)
West Indies - 790/3d vs Pakistan in Kingston (1958)

