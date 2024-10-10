MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Harry Brook becomes England’s first triple centurion in Test cricket since 1990

Brook achieved the milestone in just 310 balls. Graham Gooch was the last triple centurion for England in Test cricket.

Published : Oct 10, 2024 14:10 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Harry Brook becomes England’s first triple centurion in Test cricket since Graham Gooch in July 1990.
Harry Brook becomes England’s first triple centurion in Test cricket since Graham Gooch in July 1990. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Harry Brook becomes England’s first triple centurion in Test cricket since Graham Gooch in July 1990. | Photo Credit: AP

Harry Brook became the first England cricketer in 34 years to score a Test triple century, reaching the landmark on day four of the first Test against Pakistan in Multan.

His outstanding knock came off just 310 balls, making him only the sixth England player to achieve a triple century in Test cricket. Brook’s innings also set a new record for England’s highest Test score against Pakistan, surpassing Denis Compton’s 278 at Trent Bridge in 1954.

Brook was eventually dismissed for 317 off 322, which included 29 fours and three sixes.

Earlier, Joe Root and Brook broke the record for England’s highest-ever partnership (454).

The last Englishman to score a triple century was Graham Gooch, who made 333 against India in 1990. Meanwhile, Brian Lara still holds the all-time record for the highest individual score in Test cricket, with an unbeaten 400 against England in Antigua in 2004.

List of triple centurions for England in Test cricket
364 L Hutton v Australia, The Oval, 1938
336* WR Hammond v New Zealand, Auckland, 1933
333 GA Gooch v India, Lord’s, 1990
325 A Sandham v West Indies, Jamaica, 1930
317 HC Brook v Pakistan, Multan, 2024
310* JH Edrich v New Zealand, Headingley, 1965

Related stories

Related Topics

Harry Brook

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs PAK, 1st Test: England records fourth-highest team score in Test cricket history
    Team Sportstar
  2. Harry Brook becomes England’s first triple centurion in Test cricket since 1990
    Team Sportstar
  3. Harry Brook scores second-fastest Test triple hundred after Sehwag
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian men’s team wins third straight bronze medal at Asian Table Tennis Championships
    Team Sportstar
  5. PAK vs ENG 1st Test, Day 4 LIVE score: Brook falls for 317 as England declares on 823/7; Pakistan trails by 267
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. ENG vs PAK, 1st Test: England records fourth-highest team score in Test cricket history
    Team Sportstar
  2. Harry Brook scores second-fastest Test triple hundred after Sehwag
    Team Sportstar
  3. Harry Brook becomes England’s first triple centurion in Test cricket since 1990
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pakistan vs England: Root, Brook break record for fourth wicket in 454-run stand
    Team Sportstar
  5. Shakib apologises for “silence” during civil unrest, home farewell on cards
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs PAK, 1st Test: England records fourth-highest team score in Test cricket history
    Team Sportstar
  2. Harry Brook becomes England’s first triple centurion in Test cricket since 1990
    Team Sportstar
  3. Harry Brook scores second-fastest Test triple hundred after Sehwag
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian men’s team wins third straight bronze medal at Asian Table Tennis Championships
    Team Sportstar
  5. PAK vs ENG 1st Test, Day 4 LIVE score: Brook falls for 317 as England declares on 823/7; Pakistan trails by 267
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment