Harry Brook became the first England cricketer in 34 years to score a Test triple century, reaching the landmark on day four of the first Test against Pakistan in Multan.

His outstanding knock came off just 310 balls, making him only the sixth England player to achieve a triple century in Test cricket. Brook’s innings also set a new record for England’s highest Test score against Pakistan, surpassing Denis Compton’s 278 at Trent Bridge in 1954.

Brook was eventually dismissed for 317 off 322, which included 29 fours and three sixes.

Earlier, Joe Root and Brook broke the record for England’s highest-ever partnership (454).

The last Englishman to score a triple century was Graham Gooch, who made 333 against India in 1990. Meanwhile, Brian Lara still holds the all-time record for the highest individual score in Test cricket, with an unbeaten 400 against England in Antigua in 2004.

List of triple centurions for England in Test cricket 364 L Hutton v Australia, The Oval, 1938 336* WR Hammond v New Zealand, Auckland, 1933 333 GA Gooch v India, Lord’s, 1990 325 A Sandham v West Indies, Jamaica, 1930 317 HC Brook v Pakistan, Multan, 2024 310* JH Edrich v New Zealand, Headingley, 1965