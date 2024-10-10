MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian men’s team wins third straight bronze medal at Asian Table Tennis Championships

Assured of a medal after defeating Kazakhstan 3-1 in the quarterfinals, the Indian men’s team went down 0-3 to Chinese Taipei in the Asian Championships semifinals.

Published : Oct 10, 2024 14:40 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Sharath Kamal (in pic)-led India men’s team clinched a bronze medal at the Asian Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Thursday.
FILE PHOTO: Sharath Kamal (in pic)-led India men’s team clinched a bronze medal at the Asian Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Sharath Kamal (in pic)-led India men’s team clinched a bronze medal at the Asian Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Indian men’s team finished with its third straight bronze medal at the Asian Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Thursday after losing 0-3 to Chinese Taipei in the semifinals.

India also bagged bronze medals in 2021 and 2023.

Sharath Kamal went down 0-3 (7-11, 10-12, 9-11) to Lin Yun-Ju in the opening singles rubber.

In the second singles match, Manav Thakkar fought hard before losing 1-3 (9-11, 11-8, 3-11, 11-13) to Kao Cheng-Jui.

READ | Manav Thakkar-Manush Shah pair jumps to 11th, Sharath, Manika and Sreeja slip in latest ITTF Rankings

Harmeet Desai was unable to grab a single game in the must-win third singles tie as he lost 0-3 (6-11, 9-11, 7-11) to Huang Yan-Cheng.

Indian team had defeated host Kazakhstan 3-1 in the quarterfinals to confirm a medal.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the Indian women’s team clinched its first-ever medal, a bronze, at the continental event since the Asian Table Tennis Union started conducting the competition in 1972.

Related Topics

Asian Table Tennis Championships /

Sharath Kamal /

manav thakkar /

Harmeet Desai

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs GER, bilateral 2024: Major Dhyan Chand Stadium gets facelift ahead of India-Germany hockey series
    PTI
  2. Chamari Athapaththu’s World Cup dream crashes: when belief wasn’t enough
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. PAK vs ENG 1st Test, Day 4 LIVE score: Pakistan 83/6; Leach removes Saud Shakeel after England declares on 823/7
    Team Sportstar
  4. Nadal to retire from tennis after Davis Cup finals next month 
    Team Sportstar
  5. Nadal retirement: Best quotes from the Spanish tennis legend
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Table Tennis

  1. Indian men’s team wins third straight bronze medal at Asian Table Tennis Championships
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Table Tennis Championships 2024: Indian men’s team secures third consecutive medal
    Team Sportstar
  3. India women’s team wins historic bronze medal at Asian Table Tennis Championships 2024
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Table Tennis Championships 2024: Ayhika’s rescue act helps India beat South Korea in quarterfinals, ensures first-ever medal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Manav Thakkar-Manush Shah pair jumps to 11th, Sharath, Manika and Sreeja slip in latest ITTF Rankings
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs GER, bilateral 2024: Major Dhyan Chand Stadium gets facelift ahead of India-Germany hockey series
    PTI
  2. Chamari Athapaththu’s World Cup dream crashes: when belief wasn’t enough
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. PAK vs ENG 1st Test, Day 4 LIVE score: Pakistan 83/6; Leach removes Saud Shakeel after England declares on 823/7
    Team Sportstar
  4. Nadal to retire from tennis after Davis Cup finals next month 
    Team Sportstar
  5. Nadal retirement: Best quotes from the Spanish tennis legend
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment