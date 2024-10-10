Indian men’s team wins third straight bronze medal at Asian Table Tennis Championships

Indian men’s team finished with its third straight bronze medal at the Asian Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Thursday after losing 0-3 to Chinese Taipei in the semifinals.
India also bagged bronze medals in 2021 and 2023.
Sharath Kamal went down 0-3 (7-11, 10-12, 9-11) to Lin Yun-Ju in the opening singles rubber.
In the second singles match, Manav Thakkar fought hard before losing 1-3 (9-11, 11-8, 3-11, 11-13) to Kao Cheng-Jui.
Manav Thakkar-Manush Shah pair jumps to 11th, Sharath, Manika and Sreeja slip in latest ITTF Rankings
Harmeet Desai was unable to grab a single game in the must-win third singles tie as he lost 0-3 (6-11, 9-11, 7-11) to Huang Yan-Cheng.
Indian team had defeated host Kazakhstan 3-1 in the quarterfinals to confirm a medal.
Earlier, on Wednesday, the Indian women’s team clinched its first-ever medal, a bronze, at the continental event since the Asian Table Tennis Union started conducting the competition in 1972.
