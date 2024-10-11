FIFA World Cup 2026, Asian Qualifiers: Battling Japan downs Saudi Arabia to stay perfect

Japan handed Saudi Arabia a 2-0 defeat in Jeddah on Thursday as Hajime Moriyasu’s side continued its march towards the World Cup with a third consecutive win in Asian qualifying that moves the Samurai Blue five points clear at the top of Group C.

Daichi Kamada’s close range finish put the Japanese in front in the 14th minute of a physical first half and substitute Koki Ogawa headed in Junya Ito’s corner nine minutes from time to secure the points.

The win moves Moriyasu’s onto nine points and the Japanese have now scored 14 times in three games without conceding as they move closer to securing an eighth consecutive World Cup appearance.

Japan has pulled clear of a chasing pack led by the Australians, who moved ahead of Saudi Arabia on goal difference after a 3-1 win in Adelaide over China in Tony Popovic’s first game since replacing Graham Arnold as coach last month.

Indonesia, meanwhile, was denied victory by host Bahrain deep into stoppage time when Mohamed Marhoon scored his second of the game to earn his side a 2-2 draw with the Southeast Asians, who have now drawn their last three matches.

Iraq joined South Korea on seven points and trails on goal-difference as Aymen Hussein’s left-foot shot in the 31st minute secured Jesus Casas’ team a 1-0 win over Palestine.

Oman, meanwhile, eased to a 4-0 win over Kuwait in Muscat to move off the bottom of Group B with Abdulrahman Al Mushaifri scoring twice for Rashid Jabar’s side.

Asian champions Qatar won its first game of the third round with a 3-1 victory over Kyrgyzstan to draw level with the United Arab Emirates on four points as Paulo Bento’s side was held to a 1-1 draw by North Korea.

The top two in each group advance automatically to the World Cup while the third and fourth-placed sides go into another round of preliminaries with the bottom two finishers eliminated.