Nkunku scores first international goal as France beats Israel 4-1 in Nations League

Nkunku’s maiden goal for France, almost 10 months after his last cap, helped France to six points from three games, one behind Italy which was held to a 2-2 home draw by Belgium.

Published : Oct 11, 2024 11:18 IST , BUDAPEST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
France’s midfielder Christopher Nkunku celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the UEFA Nations League match against Israel at the Bozsik Arena in Budapest on Thursday.
France’s midfielder Christopher Nkunku celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the UEFA Nations League match against Israel at the Bozsik Arena in Budapest on Thursday. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

France's midfielder Christopher Nkunku celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA Nations League match against Israel at the Bozsik Arena in Budapest on Thursday. | Photo Credit: AFP

Christopher Nkunku celebrated his return to the France team with a goal in a 4-1 victory over Israel in the Nations League as Les Bleus edged closer to A2 Group leader Italy on Thursday.

Nkunku’s maiden goal for France, almost 10 months after his last cap, helped France to six points from three games, one behind Italy which was held to a 2-2 home draw by Belgium.

The Chelsea forward struck midway through the first half after Omri Gandelman had cancelled out Eduardo Camavinga’s early opener before Matteo Guendouzi and Bradley Barcola sealed the win in the closing stages.

France was without regular captain Kylian Mbappe, who skipped the double header with Israel and Belgium, away on Monday, while fit to play with Real Madrid.

READ | Pavlidis double seals famous win for Greece over England

It was the first France game since forward Antoine Griezmann announced his retirement from international football last week.

Michael Olise started and was expected to fill the void, but the 22-year-old, despite some good moves and obvious technical qualities, showed his inexperience.

Camavinga opened the scoring after seven minutes with a curled low shot, benefiting from a handling error by Omri Glazer as France reaped the rewards of a good start.

Gandelman, however, headed home from Oscar Gloukh’s long pass to equalise in the 24th minute.

It took Les Bleus four minutes to regain the advantage as Nkunku found the back of the net with a low shot after ghosting past two defenders.

Guendouzi wrapped up the win with a low shot from just outside the box and Barcola added another in the penultimate minute with a neat curling strike.

Israel has been playing its home matches in Hungary for security reasons amid the country’s war in Gaza.

