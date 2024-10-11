MagazineBuy Print

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Last-gasp Luiz Henrique goal gives Brazil 2-1 win at Chile

The victory lifted Brazil to fourth in the standings with 13 points, two behind Uruguay and eight from leader Argentina.

Published : Oct 11, 2024 08:09 IST , SANTIAGO, CHILE - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Brazil’s Luiz Henrique celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 South American Qualifier against Chile at Estadio Nacional de Chile in Santiago on Thursday.
Brazil’s Luiz Henrique celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 South American Qualifier against Chile at Estadio Nacional de Chile in Santiago on Thursday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Brazil’s Luiz Henrique celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 South American Qualifier against Chile at Estadio Nacional de Chile in Santiago on Thursday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Lacklustre Brazil pulled off a last-gasp 2-1 away victory over Chile in the South American World Cup qualifiers on Thursday, thanks to a goal by substitute Luiz Henrique in the 89th minute.

Off the back of a disappointing loss to Paraguay and losing four of its last five qualifiers with a series of poor performances, Brazil had to recover from a goal down as Eduardo Vargas put the locals in front with a fine header from a Felipe Loyola cross in the second minute.

Chile wasted chances to extend its lead, but Brazil managed to find the equaliser in added time before the break, when Savinho made a good run down the right and crossed to Igor Jesus who nodded a towering header past the goalkeeper, scoring on his first call-up for the national team.

AS IT HAPPENED | BRAZIL 2-1 CHILE HIGHLIGHTS

Brazil controlled the second half and found a duly deserved winner late with a fine effort by Jesus’ teammate at Brazilian league leader and Copa Libertadores semifinalist Botafogo, Luiz Henrique, who slotted a curling strike from the edge of the box to rescue the five-time World Cup champion three much needed points.

The victory lifted Brazil to fourth in the standings with 13 points, two behind Uruguay and eight from leader Argentina. Chile is second from bottom on five points.

