Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson set for six weeks out, to miss matches against Chelsea and Arsenal

Alisson was hurt during last weekend’s 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace and went off late in the second half.

Published : Oct 09, 2024 16:12 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Alisson Becker during Liverpool’s win over Crystal Palace.
Alisson Becker during Liverpool’s win over Crystal Palace. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker is expected to be sidelined for around six weeks with a hamstring injury, which would rule him out of matches against Chelsea and Arsenal.

The 32-year-old Brazil international was hurt during last weekend’s 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace and went off late in the second half.

Reports in the British press say tests have shown Alisson is not likely to be fit to play until after next month’s international break.

That would mean the first match he would potentially be available for would be the trip to Southampton on November 24.

Arne Slot’s Premier League leader faces Chelsea on October 20 and Arsenal a week later, while its next two Champions League fixtures pits it against RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen.

Caoimhin Kelleher, who missed the Palace match through illness, will be expected to deputise, as he did last season when Alisson was ruled out with another hamstring injury.

READ | Klopp becomes Red Bull global football chief in first job after Liverpool

Speaking after the victory at Crystal Palace, Slot predicted a lengthy lay-off for his number one goalkeeper.

“We have to wait and see but it will be a few weeks for him to be back. I think it is, yes (his hamstring),” he said.

“He’s clearly our number one, he’s the best goalkeeper in the world. It’s always a blow when he gets injured, not only for him but us as a team.”

Liverpool has 18 points from seven Premier League matches -- one more than defending champion Manchester City and Arsenal.

Related Topics

