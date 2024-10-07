MagazineBuy Print

Manchester City, Premier League welcome panel ruling on sponsorship deals

The panel ruled that parts of the Premier League’s rules on Associated Party Transactions were in breach of British competition law.

Published : Oct 07, 2024 19:37 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Representational image: Manchester City is currently second in the Premier League table with 17 points from seven games.
Representational image: Manchester City is currently second in the Premier League table with 17 points from seven games. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Representational image: Manchester City is currently second in the Premier League table with 17 points from seven games. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Manchester City and the Premier League on Monday welcomed a decision by an arbitration panel into the English club’s alleged violations of the league’s rules on Associated Party Transactions (APT).

The panel ruled that parts of the Premier League’s rules on APT were in breach of British competition law and were also unlawful because clubs were unable to comment on the types of data the league would take into account.

ALSO READ | Barcelona hopes to return to Camp Nou ‘by end of year’

The Premier League’s decision in relation to two transactions - a deal with First Abu Dhabi Bank and another with Etihad Aviation Group, both in 2023 - were “reached in a procedurally unfair manner” and must be overturned, the panel also ruled.

In a statement, City said it had succeeded with its claim while the Premier League said the decision endorsed “the overall objectives, framework and decision-making of the APT system” and upheld the need for the APT system.

Manchester City /

Premier League 2024-25

  ENG vs SA LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: SA-W 28/0 (4); Wolvaardt, Brits give stable start to South Africa v England
    Team Sportstar
  Manchester City, Premier League welcome panel ruling on sponsorship deals
    Reuters
  Manchester United battling to improve fortunes, says Evans
    AFP
  Ajax and Netherlands star Johan Neeskens passes away aged 73: Dutch federation
    AFP
  ENG vs SA, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming Info: When, where to watch England vs South Africa; Squads, Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  Manchester United battling to improve fortunes, says Evans
    AFP
  Manchester City, Premier League welcome panel ruling on sponsorship deals
    Reuters
  Postecoglou says Tottenham's collapse at Brighton is 'as bad as it gets'
    AP
  Premier League 2024-25: Brighton's Welbeck completes 3-2 comeback win against Tottenham
    Reuters
  Premier League 2024-25: Maresca praises Chelsea's spirit after rash of yellow cards
    Reuters
