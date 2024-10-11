MagazineBuy Print

Fritz through to semifinals in Shanghai and Sabalenka to play Gauff in Wuhan

The 26-year-old American was in control throughout the 82-minute encounter and converted three of his seven break points to set up a meeting against four-time champion Novak Djokovic or Jakub Mensik, who play later Friday.

Published : Oct 11, 2024 17:06 IST , SHANGHAI

AP
David Goffin of Belgium reacts during the men’s singles quarterfinals match against Taylor Fritz of the United States in the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament at Qizhong Forest Sports City Tennis Center in Shanghai, China, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024.
David Goffin of Belgium reacts during the men’s singles quarterfinals match against Taylor Fritz of the United States in the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament at Qizhong Forest Sports City Tennis Center in Shanghai, China, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

David Goffin of Belgium reacts during the men’s singles quarterfinals match against Taylor Fritz of the United States in the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament at Qizhong Forest Sports City Tennis Center in Shanghai, China, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Taylor Fritz advanced to his fifth Masters semifinal with a straightforward 6-3, 6-4 victory over David Goffin of Belgium at the Shanghai Masters on Friday.

The 26-year-old American was in control throughout the 82-minute encounter and converted three of his seven break points to set up a meeting against four-time champion Novak Djokovic or Jakub Mensik, who play later Friday.

“I feel like sometimes it takes a couple of matches to find my routines, to find what feels good and what is working for me,” Fritz said. “I feel like once I get past the first two rounds, I feel very locked in. I’ve come this far already, so I might as well really dial it in and I’m just enjoying being here.”

In the other semifinal on Saturday, top-ranked Jannik Sinner will face Tomas Machac, who toppled second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals.

Second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka served up a master class to beat Magdalena Frech of Poland 6-2, 6-2 and maintain her undefeated record at the Wuhan Open.

The Belarussian fired 42 winners in 16 games, and wrapped up her latest victory in 1 hour, 23 minutes to advance to her eighth semifinal of the year where where she’ll meet fourth-ranked Coco Gauff.

ALSO READ | Rafael Nadal, the matador, set to leave the arena at last

Sabalenka, the U.S. Open champion, is now 15-0 in Wuhan after winning the title on her first appearance in 2018 and defending her crown in 2019 before the tournament took a five-year hiatus from the calendar.

Earlier Friday, Gauff’s impressive Asian swing showed no signs of ending as she routed Poland’s Magda Linette 6-0, 6-4 for her 50th win of the season.

It was also the 20-year-old American’s ninth-straight win in China, a streak which includes victory at the China Open last week, and never looked in doubt as Gauff broke the No. 45-ranked Linette four times and struck 19 winners to Linette’s 13.

“I’m really happy with how I played,” Gauff said. “Obviously a smooth first set. Had chances to maybe close it out in the 5-3 game in the second, but happy I was able to close it out on my serve.”

It was a disappointing end to what was otherwise an impressive week for the 32-year-old Linette who had reached her first WTA 1000 quarterfinal.

The 51st-ranked Wang Xinyu of China, who beat third-ranked Jessica Pegula in the third round, rallied for a tight 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (6) victory over Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Wang will either play compatriot and Paris Olympics gold medalist Zheng Qinwen or sixth-ranked Jasmine Paolini, who play later Friday.

