Lalruatfela of Mizoram created a new national record in clean & jerk, lifting 174 kg to surpass the previous record of 171 kg held by Manish of Haryana.

In the total category, G. Ravishankar of Andhra Pradesh also set a new national record with a combined lift of 311 kg, surpassing the previous record of 304 kg held by Ramkaran Prajapati of Uttarakhand.

These records were set during the IWLF National Youth, Junior and Senior Weightlifting Championships 2024-25 at Rainbow Khelo India Residential Academy, Nagrota Bagwan.

Both the records were broken in the Junior section of the competition.

The results in the Men’s concluded weight categories are as follows:

Heena, Harmanpreet sets new records in women category

Heena of Punjab in Junior section whereas Harmanpreet Kaur of Punjab in Senior section sets new national records today in 76 kg women weight category in clean and jerk and total events.

Heena lifted 123 kg in clean & jerk and 211 kg in total, while Harmanpreet recorded 127 kg and 223 kg, respectively.

The results in the Women’s concluded weight categories are as follows: