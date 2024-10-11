MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IWLF National Weightlifting Championship 2024-25: Harmanpreet breaks clean & jerk and total lift records in senior women’s 76 kg category

These records were set during the IWLF National Youth, Junior and Senior Weightlifting Championships 2024-25 at Rainbow Khelo India Residential Academy, Nagrota Bagwan.

Published : Oct 11, 2024 18:08 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: These records were set during the IWLF National Youth, Junior and Senior Weightlifting Championships 2024-25 at Rainbow Khelo India Residential Academy, Nagrota Bagwan.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: These records were set during the IWLF National Youth, Junior and Senior Weightlifting Championships 2024-25 at Rainbow Khelo India Residential Academy, Nagrota Bagwan. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: These records were set during the IWLF National Youth, Junior and Senior Weightlifting Championships 2024-25 at Rainbow Khelo India Residential Academy, Nagrota Bagwan. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Lalruatfela of Mizoram created a new national record in clean & jerk, lifting 174 kg to surpass the previous record of 171 kg held by Manish of Haryana.

In the total category, G. Ravishankar of Andhra Pradesh also set a new national record with a combined lift of 311 kg, surpassing the previous record of 304 kg held by Ramkaran Prajapati of Uttarakhand.

These records were set during the IWLF National Youth, Junior and Senior Weightlifting Championships 2024-25 at Rainbow Khelo India Residential Academy, Nagrota Bagwan.

Both the records were broken in the Junior section of the competition.

The results in the Men’s concluded weight categories are as follows:

Heena, Harmanpreet sets new records in women category

Heena of Punjab in Junior section whereas Harmanpreet Kaur of Punjab in Senior section sets new national records today in 76 kg women weight category in clean and jerk and total events.

Heena lifted 123 kg in clean & jerk and 211 kg in total, while Harmanpreet recorded 127 kg and 223 kg, respectively.

The results in the Women’s concluded weight categories are as follows:

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Mitesh, Atit rescue Baroda after initial hiccup against Mumbai on Day 1
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. IWLF National Weightlifting Championship 2024-25: Harmanpreet breaks clean & jerk and total lift records in senior women’s 76 kg category
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Debutant Sarwate scalpes three as Kerala dominates Punjab on rain-hit day 1
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  4. IOC suspends funding to IOA owing to internal disputes with no signs of resolution
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Australia vs Pakistan LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: AUS wins the toss, elects to bowl first
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. IWLF National Weightlifting Championship 2024-25: Harmanpreet breaks clean & jerk and total lift records in senior women’s 76 kg category
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hima Das receives clean chit from NADA’s Anti-Doping Appeal Panel
    PTI
  3. Ancy wears a new hat to help sister Anjali
    Stan Rayan
  4. Valarie Allman named Delhi Half Marathon’s international event ambassador
    PTI
  5. Kenyan former world 800m bronze medallist Bett dies at 26
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Mitesh, Atit rescue Baroda after initial hiccup against Mumbai on Day 1
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. IWLF National Weightlifting Championship 2024-25: Harmanpreet breaks clean & jerk and total lift records in senior women’s 76 kg category
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Debutant Sarwate scalpes three as Kerala dominates Punjab on rain-hit day 1
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  4. IOC suspends funding to IOA owing to internal disputes with no signs of resolution
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Australia vs Pakistan LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: AUS wins the toss, elects to bowl first
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment