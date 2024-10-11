MagazineBuy Print

Iran’s World Cup qualifier against Qatar is switched to Dubai after security concerns

The AFC switched the venue for the October 15 football game between Iran and Qatar from the Iranian city of Mashhad to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

Published : Oct 11, 2024 17:47 IST , KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia

File Photo: Players from Iran’s football team.
The Asian Football Confederation says an upcoming World Cup qualifying game won’t take place in Iran because of escalating tensions in the region.

The AFC switched the venue for the October 15 football game between Iran and Qatar from the Iranian city of Mashhad to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

“The decision to host the match in a neutral venue was taken after careful consideration of the prevailing security situation and in consultation with FIFA and the relevant stakeholders,” the AFC said in a statement released Thursday evening.

According to media reports in Iran, football authorities in Tehran had requested that the game, the fourth in the third round of qualification in Asia, be switched to Qatar — with the return fixture in Group A, originally scheduled to take place in Doha next June, instead hosted by Iran.

ALSO READ | AFCON Qualifiers: Ghana held by Sudan, Algeria marches on

The AFC decision comes three days after it eliminated Mohun Bagan Super Giant from the AFC Champions League Two after the Indian club had refused to travel to Iran to face Tractor SC in the city of Tabriz.

“Mohun Bagan Super Giant are considered to have withdrawn from the AFC Champions League Two”, the AFC said in a statement on Monday.

Iranian media this week also said that the AFC has told Esteghlal FC of Iran that its AFC Champions League Elite game against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia, scheduled for October 22, must be switched to a third country.

