Pro Kabaddi League 2024 schedule PDF- Bengal Warriorz match fixtures, squad analysis, all you need to know ahead of PKL 11

Bengal Warriorz will begin its Pro Kabaddi League campaign against Jaipur Pink Panthers in Hyderabad on October 20.

Published : Oct 11, 2024 17:28 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
(L to R) Fazel Artrachali, Maninder Singh and Nitin Kumar of Bengal Warriorz.
(L to R) Fazel Artrachali, Maninder Singh and Nitin Kumar of Bengal Warriorz. | Photo Credit: Instagram @bengal.warriors
The Pro Kabaddi League, heading into its eleventh season, will return to the three-city caravan format. The PKL 11 will get underway at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on October 18.

Bengal Warriorz (previously known as Bengal Warriors) are among the founding clubs of the league. The side has been a launchpad for a number of superstars in the sport like Pawan Sehrawat, who very soon became the face of the league and the sport in the country. The season 7 winners

In PKL 11, the side is coached by Prashant Surve and captained by Iranian skipper Fazel Atrachali, who was recently bought by the franchise in the auction for (INR 50 Lakhs).

Download the PDF of Bengal Warriorz’s full PKL Season 11 schedule here.

SQUAD ANALYSIS

The Kolkata-based franchise are among the very few sides that have opted to retain their core side in order to affect something similar in their league fortunes. Warriorz bought back their talisman Maninder Singh in the PKL 11 auction, roped in defensive powerhouse Fazel Atrachali and kept their faith in the youngsters.

Former assistant coach Prashant Surve is now the head coach of spearheading Telugu Titans, seeks to break the franchise’s cycle of underperformance in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 11.

ALSO READ | Maninder and Fazel, Kabaddi buddies united at Bengal Warriorz by manifestation, planning

Going against the new norm of the league, Warriorz have also gone specialist raiders and defenders and have only designated all-rounder in the squad. The addition of Fazel and Nitesh Kumar has increased experience in its defensive unit after last season woes. Maninder on the other hand will get support of the other raiders and is strong contenders for the palyoff sports.

ALSO READ | Telugu Titans aims to break cycle of underperformance in PKL 11, coach Hooda stresses on maintaining balance

Strength: Experience of India players like Maninder and Nitesh and the tactical acumen of Fazel gives the unite a solid base. Nitin has been a standout performer for Warriorz last season and he will be one of the main man in attack.

Weakness: Over dependency on Nitin and Maninder can become a problem, Warriorz will also need support from the entire raiding unit to lift the team.

Raiders:
Vishwas S, Nitin Kumar, Maharudra Garje, Sushil Kambrekar, Maninder Singh, Chai-Ming Chang, Akash B Chavhan, Arjun Rathi, Pranay Vinay Rane
Defenders:
Shreyas Umbardand, Aditya S. Shinde, Manjeet, Deep Kumar, Deepak Arjun Shinde, Yash Malik, Fazel Atrachali, Nitesh Kumar, Mayur Jagannath Kadam, Praveen Thakur, Hem Raj, Sambhaji Wabale, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje
All-rounders
Sagar Kumar

The schedule for the playoffs will be announced at a later date.

DOWNLOAD FULL SCHEDULE FOR FREE

Download the PDF of Bengal Warriorz’s full PKL Season 11 schedule here.

