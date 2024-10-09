MagazineBuy Print

Jaspal Rana defends PT Usha against IOA criticism, credits her ‘support’ for Manu’s Paris Olympic medals

Manu Bhaker’s coach Jaspal Rana, on Wednesday, gave full credit to Indian Olympic Association chief PT Usha for the young shooter’s historic twin bronze medals at the Paris Games.

Published : Oct 09, 2024 21:57 IST , New Delhi - 4 MINS READ

PTI
India’s shooter Manu Bhaker (who won two bronze medals in the Olympics Games) with her coach Jaspal Rana after arriving at New Delhi.
India’s shooter Manu Bhaker (who won two bronze medals in the Olympics Games) with her coach Jaspal Rana after arriving at New Delhi. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR
infoIcon

India's shooter Manu Bhaker (who won two bronze medals in the Olympics Games) with her coach Jaspal Rana after arriving at New Delhi. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Manu Bhaker’s coach Jaspal Rana, on Wednesday, gave full credit to Indian Olympic Association chief PT Usha for the young shooter’s historic twin bronze medals at the Paris Games and said she “fought” and extended him all the support.

Manu became the first Indian sportsperson post Independence to win two medals in a single Olympics, claiming bronze in both the women’s 10m air pistol individual and mixed team events.

“I give the credit for these two medals to PT Usha. She’s the one who fought and gave me all the support despite whatever problems we had,” Rana told PTI Video in an exclusive interview.

There were allegations by IOA officials that Usha bypassed certain provisions to get things done in the organisation.

“PT Usha is trying to do something, and everybody is after her. Why? Why do people get stuck in a position and not want to come out? Let her do whatever she’s doing,” the 51-year-old added.

“She was not there in the last 20 years? Put out in public what she has done wrong. You want to target her for just one and a half years. Give her a chance; be a support to her rather than pulling her down.”

READ | PT Usha vs Executive Committee: IOA president rejects Yadav’s claims of faulty agreement with RIL, threatens legal action

Rana, who had a fallout with the national shooting federation and criticised their selection policies, emphasised the importance of establishing a systematic approach to developing athletes, particularly in shooting, to ensure consistent performance.

“It’s painful when you go to the Olympics and come back with 6-7 medals, and then we talk for two or three months, and after that, for two years nobody...”

“Everyone knows what Manu and I have gone through before the Olympics and even during them. By God’s grace, we got two medals in pistol shooting and another in rifle,” said the four-time Asian Games gold medallist and former world champion shooter.

“We need a system; we don’t need miracles to happen at every Olympics. We need a system, where we can create 30-40 shooters who can deliver medals. We are talking about the 2036 Olympics. Do you want to host it, or do you want to win and make a mark?” he asked.

Asked whether the success was coming without the system, he said: “Definitely, the system is doing a lot, and that’s why we have more than 100 qualifiers for the Olympics.

“But we need more; to secure medals, we need to put in that extra effort. There is something missing -- the fights. You know the kind of fights happening in the IOA.” It was believed that the legendary shooter would be back at the helm of Indian shooting in a coaching role, but Rana said there has not been any response from the NRAI, so far.

“I don’t know. Ask them. There has been no response. I don’t need anything from them. I’ve not been contacted by NRAI in any way.

“I’m not looking for anything. Let’s see. I have been working for the sport without expecting anything.”

Asked if he would be interested in coaching the Indian shooting team, he said: “I would take it as an honour to work with 20-30 athletes, and if they win medals, it would be an honour. Time will tell; if required, I will do anything and everything.” He also spoke about India’s bid for the 2036 Olympics and said it’s realistic.

“Delhi was reformed in 1982; all these big hotels came during the Asian Games. So, in the same way, the Olympics will give us the next platform. If we have the infrastructure in that way and conduct it in one place, we don’t have to construct the whole venue; we can renovate what’s already there.

“We can have the infrastructure and athletes who can secure medals. Why don’t you count the athletes who missed medals by a whisker? If we can just come together and solve the small problems, letting them compete with free minds, we are there.

“We are very close to winning gold medals. Just see Manu’s scores. Athletes need support and should feel that the entire system is behind them. Let’s create the system; when we talk about athletes, everything has to revolve around them, not against them.”

