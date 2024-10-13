MagazineBuy Print

ISSF to revamp shooting format for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

The ISSF president Luciano Rossi said that he had met the IOC president Thomas Bach last week in Lausanne and gained clarity on the way forward.

Published : Oct 13, 2024 18:54 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

Kamesh Srinivasan
Representative Image: The shooting competition in the recent Olympics was conducted far away from the Olympic city of Paris. 
Representative Image: The shooting competition in the recent Olympics was conducted far away from the Olympic city of Paris.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Representative Image: The shooting competition in the recent Olympics was conducted far away from the Olympic city of Paris.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The shooting competition in the recent Olympics was conducted far away from the Olympic city of Paris. The ISSF has taken a hint from the situation and has decided to strengthen the sport with a lively format for the next edition in Los Angeles in 2028

The ISSF president Luciano Rossi said that he had met the IOC president Thomas Bach last week in Lausanne and gained clarity on the way forward.

“It is time to open for the new generation. Time to open the door for new ideas. Internally, we have our thoughts, but what is your idea,” said Rossi, as he sought ideas, especially for the finals in shooting events.

“The IOC will finalise the new format by the middle of next season. The finals have to change. It should not be too long. There should be entertainment and emotion for the spectators,” said Rossi.

Once finalised, the new format would first be implemented in the next World Championship, and will be operational in the following international events in the run up to the Los Angeles Games.

“We are open to new system, new technology. The future of shooting is better than the past,” he stressed.

Rossi did point out that the participation of countries had come down from 100 to 81 in the Paris Olympics. Even though there were spectacular performances from some of the small countries like Guatemala and Chile, he said that it was not enough, and that efforts would be made to get more countries into the Olympics from the overall membership of 163 countries.

He said that the ISSF was supporting young shooters with equipment in many countries to boost the sport.

