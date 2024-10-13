The Hockey India League (HIL) men’s auction for the 2024-25 season got underway in Delhi on Sunday, October 13. Here is the full squad and list of players bought at the auction by Soorma Hockey Club (Punjab).
Soorma Hockey Club (Punjab) Full Squad
Gurjant Singh (Rs 19 lakh), Vivek Sagar Prasad (Rs 40 lakh)
Squad strength: 2
Overseas players:
Purse remaining: Rs 3.41 crore
Latest on Sportstar
- England vs Scotland LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: SCO 25/0 (5 overs)
- Hockey India League 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: Harmanpreet joins Soorma Hockey Club for 78 lakhs; Hardik sold to UP Rudras for 70 lakhs
- Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 1 Day 3 Updates: Baroda sets Mumbai 262-run target; TN vs SAU stopped due to rain
- Soorma Hockey Club (Punjab), Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players after auction, remaining purse
- Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Heather Graham replaces Tayla Vlaeminck in Australia squad
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE