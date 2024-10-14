India knocked out of Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 after New Zealand beats Pakistan

India crashed out of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 on Monday after New Zealand beat Pakistan by 54 runs to advance to the semifinals.

New Zealand needed to win against Pakistan to qualify to the next round. It scored 110 for six after winning the toss and opting to bat. In reply, Pakistan was bundled out for 56 runs, its lowest total in the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan, in the hunt for a last-four place too, opted for an aggressive approach from the outset since it needed to shoot down the total in 10.4 overs to advance to the semifinals. Throwing caution to the wind costed the Fatima Sana-led side as it lost wickets at regular intervals.

India finished in third place in Group A with four points, having lost two matches — against New Zealand and Pakistan.

Australia topped the group as it won all four games while New Zealand finished second with six points from four games.