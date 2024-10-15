MagazineBuy Print

FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Tale of own goals sees Japan hold Australia  to 1-1 draw

Two own goals, one each from Japan and Australia, saw the teams play out a 1-1 draw in their third round of FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers at the Saitama Stadium in Japan on Tuesday.

Published : Oct 15, 2024 17:59 IST , Saitama Japan - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Cameron Burgess of Australia shows dejection after scoring an own goal during the FIFA World Cup Asian Third Qualifier Group C match between Japan and Australia at Saitama Stadium.
Cameron Burgess of Australia shows dejection after scoring an own goal during the FIFA World Cup Asian Third Qualifier Group C match between Japan and Australia at Saitama Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Cameron Burgess of Australia shows dejection after scoring an own goal during the FIFA World Cup Asian Third Qualifier Group C match between Japan and Australia at Saitama Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Japan denied Australia a famous victory after coming back to grab a 1-1 draw in World Cup qualifying in Saitama on Tuesday.

Australia had never beaten Japan on Japanese soil but a Shogo Taniguchi own goal just before the hour gave the visiting side a shock lead in front of a crowd of almost 60,000.

Cameron Burgess scored an own goal at the other end eight minutes later to hand Japan an equaliser that keeps it atop Group C with 10 points from four games.

Australia moved to five points, having taken one win and one draw in two games since new coach Tony Popovic replaced Graham Arnold last month.

Japan went into the game with a perfect record of three wins, with 14 goals scored and none conceded.

Australia’s preparations were hampered when it arrived at Saitama Stadium later than scheduled after its team bus got stuck in traffic.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: South Korea beats Iraq 3-2 to cement lead in AFC third round standings

Popovic handed a first cap to 34-year-old Luke Brattan, who started alongside captain Jackson Irvine in midfield.

Brattan was one of six changes to the line-up that beat China 3-1 at home last week in Popovic’s first game in charge.

Liverpool’s Wataru Endo was missing from Japan’s squad and was replaced as captain by fellow midfielder Hidemasa Morita.

Takefusa Kubo gave Australia problems down the right wing and he hit the side-netting after a dangerous move in the sixth minute.

Japan dominated possession but struggled to create clear-cut chances for the rest of the first half, with a deflected Kaoru Mitoma shot being its best effort.

Takumi Minamino headed wide at the back post as Japan started the second half with the same attacking intent.

But Australia took a shock lead just a minute later when Sint-Truiden defender Taniguchi turned Lewis Miller’s cross into his own net on 58 minutes.

Burgess suffered the same fate for Australia soon after when he redirected substitute Keito Nakamura’s cross into his own goal.

Nakamura and fellow substitute Junya Ito pushed hard in search of a late winner but Australia held firm to claim the point.

Australia’s last victory over Japan came in 2009 in Melbourne.

