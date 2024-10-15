MagazineBuy Print

Brazil vs Peru LIVE streaming info, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: When, where to watch BRA v PER; Head-to-head record; Predicted XI

BRA vs PER: All you need to know about the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match between Brazil and Peru to be played at the Arena BRB Mane Garrincha.

Published : Oct 15, 2024 18:00 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Andreas Pereira and Igor Jesus of Brazil shake hands during a recognition practice at Mane Garrincha Stadium ahead of the match against Peru, on October 14, 2024 in Brasilia, Brazil.
Andreas Pereira and Igor Jesus of Brazil shake hands during a recognition practice at Mane Garrincha Stadium ahead of the match against Peru, on October 14, 2024 in Brasilia, Brazil. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Andreas Pereira and Igor Jesus of Brazil shake hands during a recognition practice at Mane Garrincha Stadium ahead of the match against Peru, on October 14, 2024 in Brasilia, Brazil. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

PREVIEW

No Neymar, no Vinicius Júnior, no problem for Brazil.

Two players from local giant Botafogo rescued Brazil and coach Dorival Júnior from another embarrassment last Friday in a last-minute 2-1 victory at Chile in South American qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

Under pressure from fans and even the country’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Júnior is expected to give more playing time to Botafogo strikers Igor Jesus and Luiz Henrique, the scorers in Santiago.

Jesus, and not Real Madrid striker Endrick, is once more set to start as a centre forward, and Henrique is a likely substitute for Savinho in the second half.

But for their goals, a fourth straight loss in qualifying for Brazil could have meant the beginning of the end for coach Júnior, who took over only in January.

Going by Monday’s training, Júnior could be set to use another local player as a replacement for the suspended Lucas Paquetá. Flamengo midfielder Gerson’s presence would beef up the team’s physicality against Peru in Brasilia on Tuesday night.

Two other new players are also expected to be in Brazil’s starting 11 - right back Vanderson replacing Danilo, and midfielder André taking the place of Bruno Guimarães.

The rescue act by the two Botafogo players has reignited an old debate in Brazil; should the national team feature only players from the big European leagues for major competitions?

President Lula had his say.

“I was watching (Brazil vs. Chile), and I only knew the goalkeeper (Ederson), the PSG defender (Marquinhos), Rodrygo and Raphinha, who I recognized because of his hairstyle,” Lula told radio CBN in an interview. “I didn’t know these players. They should get those who play here in Brazil to play for the national team.”

Since he took over Brazil, Júnior has called on 20 local-based players. Tuesday’s match could make the case for other local talents in the squad such as Botafogo left-back Alex Telles and Cruzeiro midfielder Matheus Pereira.

Brazil rose to fourth on the table with 13 points, behind Lionel Messi’s Argentina (19), Colombia (16), and Uruguay (15).

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Played: 53

Brazil: 38

Draws: 9

Peru: 5

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Brazil: Ederson(GK); Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Abner; Bruno Guimaraes, Andre; Raphinha, Luiz Henrique, Igor Jesus; Rodrygo.

Peru: Gallesse(GK); Polo, Araujo, Zambrano, Abram, Callens; Sonne, Castillo, Pena; Valera, Flores.

When will the Brazil vs Peru FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match kick off?
The Brazil vs Peru FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifying match will kick off at 6:15 AM IST on October 16, Wednesday at the Arena BRB Mane Garrincha.
Where to watch the Brazil vs Peru FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match?
The Brazil vs Peru FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifying match will not be available for telecast in India. The match can be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.
You can also follow  Sportstar’s live blog of the game for updates.

