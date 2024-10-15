MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

England women’s squad for friendlies: Parker, Wubben-Moy, James receive call up

Lotte Wubben-Moy and Lauren James will also feature after missing July’s Women’s Euro 2025 qualifying games against Ireland and Sweden due to injury.

Published : Oct 15, 2024 16:58 IST , MANCHESTER - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Lauren James in action.
Lauren James in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Lauren James in action. | Photo Credit: AP

England women’s manager Sarina Wiegman has recalled Aston Villa defender Lucy Parker for the first time in a year following a serious ankle problem for this month’s home friendlies against Germany and South Africa.

Lotte Wubben-Moy and Lauren James will also feature after missing July’s Women’s Euro 2025 qualifying games against Ireland and Sweden due to injury.

Wiegman’s squad have turned their full attention to preparing to defend their title at next year’s European Championship after securing their berth in the last international window.

ALSO READ | Sir Alex Ferguson to step down as Man United ambassador after co-owner end his contract

England hosts Germany on Oct. 25 at Wembley in a rematch of the Euro 2022 final at the same stadium. It will then host South Africa at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Oct. 29.

“The players and staff worked hard to automatically secure our place in next summer’s Euro, allowing all of our focus and attention to now go into making sure we’re ready for the tournament when it begins on 2 July,” Wiegman said.

“Qualifying directly for the finals provides us with a very valuable opportunity to play four friendlies this autumn and lay the foundations for next summer.”

The Lionesses will close the year against Olympic champions the United States on Nov. 30 at Wembley and then play Euro 2025 hosts Switzerland at Bramall Lane on Dec. 3.

Squad:
Goalkeepers: Mary Earps, Hannah Hampton, Anna Moorhouse;
Defenders: Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Jess Carter, Alex Greenwood, Maya Le Tissier, Esme Morgan, Lucy Parker, Leah Williamson, Lotte Wubben-Moy;
Midfielders: Grace Clinton, Fran Kirby, Jess Park, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Keira Walsh;
Forwards: Aggie Beever-Jones, Lauren Hemp, Lauren James, Chloe Kelly, Beth Mead, Jess Naz, Alessia Russo

Related Topics

Sarina Wiegman

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction LIVE Updates: Bidding wars aplenty, teams starting to shape up
    Team Sportstar
  2. Delhi SG Pipers squad, women’s Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players, remaining purse
    Team Sportstar
  3. Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers squad, women’s Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players, remaining purse
    Team Sportstar
  4. England women’s squad for friendlies: Parker, Wubben-Moy, James receive call up
    Reuters
  5. PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE updates: Ghulam scores century after Pakistan crosses 200-run mark
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. England women’s squad for friendlies: Parker, Wubben-Moy, James receive call up
    Reuters
  2. Sir Alex Ferguson to step down as Man United ambassador after co-owner end his contract
    Reuters
  3. UEFA Champions League: PSV fans banned from PSG game by French authorities
    Reuters
  4. Jonas Eidevall resigns as Arsenal women’s team manager 
    AP
  5. AFCON 2025: Libya blames Nigeria for postponement of Africa Cup of Nations qualifier
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction LIVE Updates: Bidding wars aplenty, teams starting to shape up
    Team Sportstar
  2. Delhi SG Pipers squad, women’s Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players, remaining purse
    Team Sportstar
  3. Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers squad, women’s Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players, remaining purse
    Team Sportstar
  4. England women’s squad for friendlies: Parker, Wubben-Moy, James receive call up
    Reuters
  5. PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE updates: Ghulam scores century after Pakistan crosses 200-run mark
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment