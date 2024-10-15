MagazineBuy Print

Jonas Eidevall resigns as Arsenal women’s team manager 

Eidevall joined in June 2021 from FC Rosengard in his native Sweden and led Arsenal to two League Cup titles as well as the Champions League semifinals in the 2022-23 season.

Published : Oct 15, 2024 15:49 IST ,  LONDON - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall reacts during the match.
Arsenal Women manager Jonas Eidevall quit on Tuesday, less than a month into the new season.

The English team has won just one of its first four matches in the Women’s Super League and lost its opening game in the Champions League group stage, 5-2 at Bayern Munich.

Eidevall joined in June 2021 from FC Rosengard in his native Sweden and led Arsenal to two League Cup titles as well as the Champions League semifinals in the 2022-23 season. It was the first time in 10 years Arsenal reached that stage in Europe’s top club competition.

His last game in charge was a 2-1 home loss to Chelsea in the Super League on Saturday.

Arsenal said Eidevall resigned with immediate effect.

“We have great respect for the dedication and commitment he showed to our women’s first team,” Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar said of Eidevall, “and recognize the role he has played in the growth and development of Arsenal Women.”

Assistant coach Renée Slegers will take charge of the team on an interim basis, starting with the home match against Vålerenga in the Champions League on Wednesday.

