Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers squad, women’s Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players, remaining purse

The Hockey India League (HIL) women’s auction for the 2024-25 season was held in Delhi on October 15. Here is the full squad and list of players bought at the auction by Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers.
Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers (women) full squad
Defenders: Udita (Rs 32 lakh), Upton Roisin (Rs 10 lakh, Ireland), Elena Neill (Rs 10 lakh, Ireland), Marina Lalramnghaki (Rs 10 lakh), Mahima Choudhary (Rs 10 lakh)
Midfielders:
Forwards: Vandana Katariya (Rs 10.5 lakh), Lalremsiami (Rs 25 lakh), Beauty Dung Dung (Rs 12.5 lakh), Ambre Ballennghien (Rs 14 lakh, Belgium), Kathryn Mullan (Rs 10 lakh, Ireland)
Goalkeepers:
Squad strength: 10
Overseas players: 4
Remaining purse: Rs 56 lakh
