HIL 2024-25: Top five most expensive players from Hockey India League Women’s Auction

The first-ever women’s auction for Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 season was held in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The inaugural season is set to feature four teams - Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, Odisha Warriors, Soorma Hockey Club (Haryana) and Delhi SG Pipers. Every team has a squad of 24 players.

Here are the top five most expensive players from the auction:

Defender - Udita (Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers - Rs 32 lakh)

Indian defender Udita was the most expensive player at the auction. The 26-year-old will play for Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers after being picked for Rs 32 lakh.

The defender from Haryana started her career as a forward before a major injury forced the positional change.

Udita has been a member of the Indian squads in recent successes - Asian Games silver and bronze in the last two editions, Commonwealth Games 2022 bronze, titles at FIH Nations Cup 2022 and Asian Champions Trophy 2023.

She was also there on the turf in Tokyo three years ago when India heartbreakingly lost to Great Britain in the bronze medal match at the Olympics.

Midfielder - Yibbi Jansen (Odisha Warriors - Rs 29 lakh)

FILE PHOTO: Dutch midfielder Yibbi Jansen will play for Odisha Warriors in the women’s Hockey India League. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Yibbi Jansen is a 24-year-old Dutch midfielder. Her father, Ronald, is a former goalkeeper.

Jansen made her international debut against USA in 2018 when she was just 18 years old.

She was a part of the Dutch squads which won the World Cup in 2022 as well as the one which won the gold medal at the Paris Olympics. In fact, she was the leading goalscorer of the tournament in the French capital with nine strikes, including the crucial equaliser in the final against China.

Janse will play for Odisha Warriors after the team picked her for Rs 29 lakh, making her the second most expensive player in the auction.

Forward - Lalremsiami (Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers - Rs 25 lakh)

FILE PHOTO: Indian forward Lalremsiami will represent Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers in the women’s Hockey India League. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers added firepower to its frontline after securing the services of Lalremsiami for Rs 25 lakh.

The 24-year-old forward has been part of the Asian Games squads which won bronze in 2022 and silver back in 2018. Moreover, she was also part of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics side which finished fourth.

With 147 games under her belt, the player has scored 38 goals so far for the national team.

Forward - Sunelita Toppo (Delhi SG Pipers - Rs 24 lakh)

FILE PHOTO: Young Indian forward Sunelita Toppo will play for Delhi SG Pipers in the women’s Hockey India League. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/THE HINDU

Sunelita Toppo is a 17-year-old forward from Odisha who will play for Delhi SG Pipers in the women’s Hockey India League. The team bought her for Rs 24 lakh in the auction.

Daughter of a famer, Sunelita hails from Kukuda village in Sundargarh. She impressed during the Indian junior team’s title-winning campaign at the Junior Asia Cup in Japan last year where she scored five goals. She was then picked for the Junior World Cup where she had two goals.

This year, she made her senior debut during the FIH Pro League games in Bhubaneswar in February. She scored her maiden international goal in the same competition during a fixture against Germany in June.

Forward - Sangita Kumari (Delhi SG Pipers - Rs 22 lakh)

FILE PHOTO: Indian forward Sangita Kumari will represent Delhi SG Pipers in the women’s Hockey India League. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Sangita Kumari is a 23-year-old forward from Jharkhand who will play for Delhi SG Pipers after being picked for Rs 22 lakh.

She was a member of the side which finished ninth at the Junior World Cup in 2022. She made her senior debut in the same year during the FIH Pro League season where she scored in her very first match against Spain.

She was a part of the senior side which won a bronze medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games, bronze at Commonwealth Games 2022 and, titles at FIH Nations Cup 2022 and Asian Champions Trophy 2023.

She has played 51 matches for the national team and scored 23 goals.